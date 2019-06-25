There's something to be said for the way sudden fame bonds you with the people experiencing it alongside you.

Nothing can prepare you for the ways in which life changes when you go, seemingly overnight, from struggling actor to global superstar, and there are very few people in your life who will be able to relate, so you look to the people going through it with you for support and hope that they'll be there for you. And in the case of the sextet at the heart of Friends, it turned out that they were.

"It's scary, it's jarring, it's not what you thought it would be," Lisa Kudrow, one-sixth of that iconic ensemble that ruled television for a solid decade after debuting in 1994, recalled of her instant ascent during a 2015 appearance at Vulture Festival. "And then, thank god, there were six of us together at the same time going through it."