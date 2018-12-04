Ross, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe, Joey and Rachel will still be there for you on Netflix after the streaming service scared Friends fans with a January 1, 2019 expiration date on the beloved show's details page. And it's costing Netflix a pretty penny to keep Friends streaming for the next year, according to The New York Times.

In a new report, The Times says the streaming service has shelled out around $100 million to keep the 10-season show streaming for 2019. Yes, $100 million. This number came from two people with direct knowledge of the matter, according to The New York Times.