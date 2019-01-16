Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Ah, Bachelor Nation. Where would Instagram sponsors and tear-filled reality TV be without you? The answer: very lost, probably.
Men and women descend upon The Mansion in Agoura Hills, Calif. for respective seasons of The Bachelorette and The Bachelor looking to find their soulmate and future wife or husband. That yellow-tinted abode has been the locale of many a shower as well as a fair share of strange entrances in costumes including but not limited to a sloth, a shark/dolphin (but shark), a chicken and much more.
But what happens when the cameras stop rolling and the Neil Lane engagement ring has been given to the final person? Some Bachelor Nation couples succeed and others, well, not so much. Just because a Bachelor or Bachelorette romance doesn't work out, that doesn't mean the quest for love is ever over. Nay, there's always Hollywood.
On Jan. 15, current Bachelor leading man Colton Underwood opened up about his relationship with his ex-girlfriend, who also happens to be the Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman. When asked about his "worst heartbreak" on an episode of the podcast LadyGang, the 26-year-old referred to Raisman as his "first love" and spoke about their relationship.
"While it was confusing and hard in the beginning, it also taught me a lot about myself: what I need, what I want, what I can do better in a relationship," he explained to the hosts Becca Tobin, Jac Vanec and Keltie Knight.
Underwood added, "It was a big step for me. It was really tough."
Now he has a plethora of women (including Miss Alabama and Miss North Carolina) competing for his heart, but Underwood isn't the only Bachelor Nation member who has dipped his toes into the celebrity-anointed waters. Take a look at the gallery below to see which other TV stars have moved out of the mansion and on to some red carpet-worthy names.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for InStyle
Wells Adams & Sarah Hyland
Back in the day, Wells Adams vied for JoJo Fletcher's affection on her season of The Bachelorette, but she sent him home during their one-on-one date. Adams and Hyland's love story all commenced on Twitter with many thanks to a Harry Potter reference that Adams made about fellow competitor Chad Johnson. Adams joined Bachelor in Paradise as the much-adored bartender (never forget his "scallop fingers" reenactment) and his relationship with Hyland went full-force after. Adams moved to Los Angeles from Nashville over the summer, and the two of them continue to be the some of the funniest and realest couples around.
John Shearer/WireImage
Chris Lane & Lauren Bushnell
Lauren Bushnell won Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor, but the couple parted ways in 2017 after about a year (his season aired in the beginning of 2016). After dating businessman Devin Antin, Bushnell has since started dating country music singer Chris Lane. The two of them posed on the red carpet together in November at the 66th Annual BMI Country Awards in Nashville. They then arrived at the 2018 Country Music Awards together and continue to post cute Instagram photos together.
Getty Images
Nick Viall & January Jones
This duo's an example of hearsay. After flirting a bit on social media, the former Mad Men star told the world that she wasn't actually dating Viall. Jones called him a "friend of mine" and said that she was single.
Clint Brewer / Splash News
Kris Jenner & Ben Flajnik
This one is merely a capital-R Rumor. After his season of The Bachelor, Ben Flajnik was seen hanging out with KarJenner matriarch Kris Jenner in 2013. Rumors of their romance began to swirl, but Kris quickly put the kibosh on it. "Ben and I are good friends," she said in an exclusive statement to E! News at the time. "I think he is a great guy but we aren't dating!"
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Jesse Metcalfe & Courtney Robertson
The John Tucker Must Die star had a bit of a fling with Ben Flajnik's ex-fiancée Courtney Robertson. They met in 2004 apparently and she wrote all about their romance in her book I Didn't Come Here to Make Friends: Confessions of a Reality Show Villain. This photo of them together was taken in 2005. While she provided some, uh, not PG-rated details in her book about her trysts (she was also apparently involved with Adrian Grenier and Gerard Butler), Metcalfe didn't really care to comment about their relationship. In 2014, he told Huffington Post, "I don't want to help her writing career more than I already have."
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
Chelsea Lynn Pezzola & Chase McNary
Chase McNary made it really far during JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette, but she sent him home and ended up engaged to Jordan Rodgers. Since departing The Bachelorette, McNary has appeared on other reality shows, including MTV's Ex on the Beach. He had a brief fling with pro golfer Chelsea Lynn Pezzola as well as conservative TV commentator Tomi Lahren. He told Us Weekly in January 2017 of Lahren, "We were talking for about two weeks, but we weren't in the same place, so we went our separate ways."
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Colton Underwood & Aly Raisman
Before being the main man in Bachelor Mansion, Colton Underwood dated Olympic gymnast and advocate Aly Raisman. The former football pro asked her out in a cute video and then their Twitter flirting became the real thing. They hit the red carpet together in 2016 at the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony a few months after the video. Raisman and Underwood split in 2017.
All's fair in love and Bachelor Nation!
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!