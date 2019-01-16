Ah, Bachelor Nation. Where would Instagram sponsors and tear-filled reality TV be without you? The answer: very lost, probably.

Men and women descend upon The Mansion in Agoura Hills, Calif. for respective seasons of The Bachelorette and The Bachelor looking to find their soulmate and future wife or husband. That yellow-tinted abode has been the locale of many a shower as well as a fair share of strange entrances in costumes including but not limited to a sloth, a shark/dolphin (but shark), a chicken and much more.

But what happens when the cameras stop rolling and the Neil Lane engagement ring has been given to the final person? Some Bachelor Nation couples succeed and others, well, not so much. Just because a Bachelor or Bachelorette romance doesn't work out, that doesn't mean the quest for love is ever over. Nay, there's always Hollywood.

On Jan. 15, current Bachelor leading man Colton Underwood opened up about his relationship with his ex-girlfriend, who also happens to be the Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman. When asked about his "worst heartbreak" on an episode of the podcast LadyGang, the 26-year-old referred to Raisman as his "first love" and spoke about their relationship.