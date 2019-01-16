Colton Underwood Isn't Alone! More Bachelor Nation Stars Who Have Dated Celebrities

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Wed., Jan. 16, 2019 8:09 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Colton Underwood, Aly Raisman, 2017 Golden Globes, Couples

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ah, Bachelor Nation. Where would Instagram sponsors and tear-filled reality TV be without you? The answer: very lost, probably.

Men and women descend upon The Mansion in Agoura Hills, Calif. for respective seasons of The Bachelorette and The Bachelor looking to find their soulmate and future wife or husband. That yellow-tinted abode has been the locale of many a shower as well as a fair share of strange entrances in costumes including but not limited to a sloth, a shark/dolphin (but shark), a chicken and much more.

But what happens when the cameras stop rolling and the Neil Lane engagement ring has been given to the final person? Some Bachelor Nation couples succeed and others, well, not so much. Just because a Bachelor or Bachelorette romance doesn't work out, that doesn't mean the quest for love is ever over. Nay, there's always Hollywood.

On Jan. 15, current Bachelor leading man Colton Underwood opened up about his relationship with his ex-girlfriend, who also happens to be the Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman. When asked about his "worst heartbreak" on an episode of the podcast LadyGang, the 26-year-old referred to Raisman as his "first love" and spoke about their relationship.

Photos

The Bachelor: We Stalked Colton's Contestants on Social Media For You

"While it was confusing and hard in the beginning, it also taught me a lot about myself: what I need, what I want, what I can do better in a relationship," he explained to the hosts Becca Tobin, Jac Vanec and Keltie Knight.

Underwood added, "It was a big step for me. It was really tough."

Now he has a plethora of women (including Miss Alabama and Miss North Carolina) competing for his heart, but Underwood isn't the only Bachelor Nation member who has dipped his toes into the celebrity-anointed waters. Take a look at the gallery below to see which other TV stars have moved out of the mansion and on to some red carpet-worthy names. 

Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, After Party

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for InStyle

Wells Adams & Sarah Hyland

Back in the day, Wells Adams vied for JoJo Fletcher's affection on her season of The Bachelorette, but she sent him home during their one-on-one date. Adams and Hyland's love story all commenced on Twitter with many thanks to a Harry Potter reference that Adams made about fellow competitor Chad Johnson. Adams joined Bachelor in Paradise as the much-adored bartender (never forget his "scallop fingers" reenactment) and his relationship with Hyland went full-force after. Adams moved to Los Angeles from Nashville over the summer, and the two of them continue to be the some of the funniest and realest couples around.

Chris Lane, Lauren Bushnell, 2018 CMA Awards, Couples

John Shearer/WireImage

Chris Lane & Lauren Bushnell

Lauren Bushnell won Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor, but the couple parted ways in 2017 after about a year (his season aired in the beginning of 2016). After dating businessman Devin Antin, Bushnell has since started dating country music singer Chris Lane. The two of them posed on the red carpet together in November at the 66th Annual BMI Country Awards in Nashville. They then arrived at the 2018 Country Music Awards together and continue to post cute Instagram photos together.

Nick Viall, January Jones

Getty Images

Nick Viall & January Jones

This duo's an example of hearsay. After flirting a bit on social media, the former Mad Men star told the world that she wasn't actually dating Viall. Jones called him a "friend of mine" and said that she was single. 

Article continues below

Kris Jenner, Ben Flajnik

Clint Brewer / Splash News

Kris Jenner & Ben Flajnik

This one is merely a capital-R Rumor. After his season of The Bachelor, Ben Flajnik was seen hanging out with KarJenner matriarch Kris Jenner in 2013. Rumors of their romance began to swirl, but Kris quickly put the kibosh on it. "Ben and I are good friends," she said in an exclusive statement to E! News at the time. "I think he is a great guy but we aren't dating!"

Jesse Metcalfe, Courtney Robertson

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Jesse Metcalfe & Courtney Robertson

The John Tucker Must Die star had a bit of a fling with Ben Flajnik's ex-fiancée Courtney Robertson. They met in 2004 apparently and she wrote all about their romance in her book I Didn't Come Here to Make Friends: Confessions of a Reality Show Villain. This photo of them together was taken in 2005. While she provided some, uh, not PG-rated details in her book about her trysts (she was also apparently involved with Adrian Grenier and Gerard Butler), Metcalfe didn't really care to comment about their relationship. In 2014, he told Huffington Post, "I don't want to help her writing career more than I already have."

Chelsea Lynn Pezzola, Chase McNary

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Chelsea Lynn Pezzola & Chase McNary

Chase McNary made it really far during JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette, but she sent him home and ended up engaged to Jordan Rodgers. Since departing The Bachelorette, McNary has appeared on other reality shows, including MTV's Ex on the Beach. He had a brief fling with pro golfer Chelsea Lynn Pezzola as well as conservative TV commentator Tomi Lahren. He told Us Weekly in January 2017 of Lahren, "We were talking for about two weeks, but we weren't in the same place, so we went our separate ways."

Article continues below

Colton Underwood, Aly Raisman

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Colton Underwood & Aly Raisman

Before being the main man in Bachelor Mansion, Colton Underwood dated Olympic gymnast and advocate Aly Raisman. The former football pro asked her out in a cute video and then their Twitter flirting became the real thing. They hit the red carpet together in 2016 at the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony a few months after the video. Raisman and Underwood split in 2017.

All's fair in love and Bachelor Nation!

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Bachelor , The Bachelorette , Colton Underwood , Sarah Hyland , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift

How Selena Gomez Is Leaning on Taylor Swift After Leaving Treatment

Ann-Marie, Botched 507

Cancer Survivor Ann-Marie Turns to the Botched Docs After a Traumatic Double Mastectomy: "It Smelled Like Death"

The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer Unmasks the Deer

Liam Neeson

Liam Neeson's Nephew Dies 5 Years After Sustaining Head Injuries From Fall

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus Denies Pregnancy Rumor With Viral Egg Meme

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey Issues Brutal Response to Assistant She Accuses of Extortion

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.