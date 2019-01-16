Watch The Bachelor and you'll know two things: Colton Underwood is a virgin and apparently Colton Underwood is very clean. That man takes so many showers! How many showers? Well…

"You know how many showers I took? You ready for this? This is a spoiler alert," Colton said on Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti's Almost Famous podcast. "We had a shower B-roll day. It was awesome."

Showers for days. Literally! And for those not in "the know" with production lingo, B-roll is supplemental footage shot to be placed and used with the main scenes/footage.

Colton also said one of his turn offs include poor hygiene. "I'm a hygiene guy, like brush your teeth, put some deodorant on, shower every once in a while," he said. Do any potential mates have to shower every day? No, but "just smell decent."