Emmys 2022: Meet Quinta Brunson, Himesh Patel and More Breakout Stars of the Year

Watch : Sydney Sweeney's EMOTIONAL Reaction to 2022 Emmy Nominations

The buzziest, binge-worthy breakout shows of the year are about to get their due at the 2022 Emmy Awards.

At least, that's what fans of series like Yellowjackets and Squid Games are hoping for. The same goes for all of the stars who scored individual acting nominations, whether you're rooting for Jennifer Coolidge to take home a much-deserved Emmy for her iconic performance in The White Lotus or hoping that a legend in the making like Quinta Brunson will sweep the award show since she's the star, writer and executive producer of Abbott Elementary.

The competition is admittedly tough, though. Longtime favorites such as Succession, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Barry have been big winners in the past. Additionally, several breakout shows have multiple actors nominated in the same category. Take Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Anthology Series or Movie, for example—with seven nominee slots, a whopping five are filled by stars from The White Lotus.