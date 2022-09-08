Emmys 2022: Meet Quinta Brunson, Himesh Patel and More Breakout Stars of the Year

Several first-time nominees and series standouts are nominated at the 2022 Emmy Awards. See all of the breakout stars headed to this year's ceremony.

By Allison Crist Sep 08, 2022 1:00 PMTags
The buzziest, binge-worthy breakout shows of the year are about to get their due at the 2022 Emmy Awards.

At least, that's what fans of series like Yellowjackets and Squid Games are hoping for. The same goes for all of the stars who scored individual acting nominations, whether you're rooting for Jennifer Coolidge to take home a much-deserved Emmy for her iconic performance in The White Lotus or hoping that a legend in the making like Quinta Brunson will sweep the award show since she's the star, writer and executive producer of Abbott Elementary

The competition is admittedly tough, though. Longtime favorites such as Succession, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Barry have been big winners in the past. Additionally, several breakout shows have multiple actors nominated in the same category. Take Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Anthology Series or Movie, for example—with seven nominee slots, a whopping five are filled by stars from The White Lotus.

2022 Emmy Nominations: Stars React

Suffice to say, the 2022 Emmys are shaping up to be quite the interesting showdown. Read on to get to know all of this year's breakout stars. 

The 2022 Emmy Awards will be broadcast live Monday, Sept. 12 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and will stream live on Peacock.

Apple TV+
Sarah Niles

The Ted Lasso actress is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Showtime
The Yellowjackets Cast

Showtime breakout Yellowjackets scored a whopping seven nods, with two going to Christina Ricci and Melanie Lynskey (a first-time nominee!). The series is also up for Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series, Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series.

Courtesy of HBO
Jerrod Carmichael

The comedian earned three Emmy nominations for both his HBO special Rothaniel and his Saturday Night Live hosting gig.

Eddy Chen/HBO
Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney scored not one, but two acting nominations. She's up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role on Euphoria, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for The White Lotus.

HBO
The White Lotus Cast

Speaking of The White Lotus...Sydney wasn't the only star whose performance impressed the Television Academy. The breakout HBO series is nominated for 20 total Emmys, with Murray Bartlett, Jake Lacy, Steve Zahn, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario and Natasha Rothwell all receiving acting nods. 

ABC
Abbott Elementary Cast

Quinta Brunson, Janelle James, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tyler James Williams are all nominated in their respective acting categories.

JSquared Photography
Quinta Brunson

Quinta in particular has a lot to celebrate at this year's Emmys, as she's not only nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, but also Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Comedy Series (as an executive producer).

Netflix
The Squid Games Cast

Squid Games stars Lee Jung-jaePark Hae-sooLee Yoo-MiJung Ho-yeon and Oh Yeong-su all received their first-ever Emmy nominations.

Rich Fury/VF22/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Himesh Patel

The Station Eleven star is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

James Clark/Amazon Prime Video
Lizzo

Lizzo's Prime Video series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls scored the singer her first-ever Emmy nomination: Outstanding Competition Program. The show itself is also up for five other Emmys, including Outstanding Casting and Directing for a Reality Program.

Antony Platt/Hulu
The Dopesick Cast

The Hulu limited series earned 14 Emmy nominations, including first-time nods for Kaitlyn DeverPeter Sarsgaard and Will Poulter

