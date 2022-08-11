Melanie Lynskey Says a Psychic Predicted Yellowjackets Would be a Hit

The success of Yellowjackets came as a surprise to nearly everybody—but not Melanie Lynskey!
Lynskey, who was nominated for an Emmy for her portrayal of Shauna on the first season of the breakout Showtime drama, was made aware of the future triumph thanks to a bit of clairvoyance.
"This sounds so crazy, but I talked to a psychic, who I love, and she told me this was gonna happen," the actress told InStyle Aug. 9. "It had been months and months since we shot the pilot, and she said, 'That show's gonna get picked up and it's gonna be really big, and you're gonna enter into a time in your career that you thought, if this didn't happen when you were 25, it was never going to happen...It's about to happen.'"
We might need to get this psychic's number.
"I was like, 'I just don't think that's possible, thank you so much,'" Lynskey said, adding, "She can't always be right."
Well, after seven Emmy nominations, a second season renewal and a Critics Choice Award win for Lynskey—we'd say the crystal ball came through.
Speaking of season two, fans will have to wait just a little bit longer before the show returns.
"We're looking into the first quarter of 2023," co-creator Ashley Lyle told TheWrap Aug. 9. "We are on a very similar production track in terms of time as we were last season, although of course, we have to shoot an additional episode because we had already shot the pilot the last time. I believe that we are going to finish shooting in about February and we'll be airing sometime shortly after that."
Thankfully, some recent season two developments can help tide anxious viewers over.
On Aug. 11, it was announced that Six Feet Under alum Lauren Ambrose will play adult Van on the highly-anticipated second season. Liv Hewson, who played the teen version of Van in season one, has also been upped to a series regular in season two.
In addition, Lyle revealed that an adult version of Lottie has been cast, but would not reveal a name. Young Lottie was played by Courtney Eaton in season one.
While we patiently await the horrors of season two, the first season of Yellowjackets is available on the Showtime app.