How We Know Season 2 of Yellowjackets Has Started Production

At long last, there's some Yellowjackets season two buzz in the air.

On Aug. 30, the show's official Twitter account posted a photo of a clapperboard captioned: "Going feral. Our #Yellowjackets are back in production for Season 2."

Eagle-eyed Jacketheads will notice that the season two premiere episode is directed by Daisy von Scherler Mayer, who directed the ninth episode of season one. Shasta Spahn is listed as the episode's cinematographer, whose previous work includes American Horror Stories and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.

When a fan commented on the photo, "Season 2… everything goes totally fine and it's super mellow right?," the Yellowjackets account responded, "Everything will just be totally calm and not at all traumatizing!"

Oh god, we're already scared.

While season two details are mostly being kept under wraps, we do know some fresh faces are joining the Showtime drama for its second season.

On Aug. 19, it was announced by Showtime that Elijah Wood will play Walter, "a dedicated Citizen Detective who will challenge Misty (Christina Ricci) in ways she won't see coming."