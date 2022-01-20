White Lotus Season 2 Will Be Checking Into a New Exotic Locale

Watch : Jennifer Coolidge Talks "Legally Blonde 3" at 2021 Emmys

Cold gelato, idyllic views and pasta await the guests of The White Lotus.

Variety reports that the second installment of the HBO anthology series will take place in beautiful Sicily, Italy. According to the outlet, the San Domenico Palace, a Four Seasons hotel, has been booked for the cast and crew to film in until April 1.

E! News reached out to HBO for comment.

The first season, which starred Connie Britton, Sydney Sweeney, Jennifer Coolidge and more, was filmed at the Four Seasons Hotel in Maui, where the cast and crew stayed for the duration of production.

The White Lotus star Steve Zahn previously told E! News that it was an unforgettable time, saying, "It was one of the most unique experiences that I think we all collectively as a cast and crew have had and will never have again, just because of the obvious logistics involved with the pandemic."