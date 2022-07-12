2022 Emmys Are Finally Here

Christina Ricci Predicts Yellowjackets Season 2 Will Get "More Insane"

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Yellowjackets star Christina Ricci reacted to her Emmy nomination and teased what's to come for the Showtime drama's second season.

Looking for the buzz on Yellowjackets season two? Well, you're in luck.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Christina Ricci shared her thoughts on what's to come for the next installment of the Showtime drama. While Ricci—who plays the adult version of Misty, the former equipment manager of the Wiskayok High School girls soccer team and a survivor of the 1996 plane crash—doesn't any specifics to share, she did have some eye-brow raising predictions.

"I imagine it will get more complex," she exclusively told E! News. "I would imagine it gets more insane. That last episode was crazy."

For those who need a refresher, the season one finale featured a kidnapping, the use of poison, threats and a decapitated dog. So, it's no wonder Ricci said she was "just as excited as everyone else to find out" details for season two.

Still, Ricci, who is nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actress In a Drama Series category at the 2022 Emmys, never predicted this much critical acclaim when she signed on for the show. In reality, she was just drawn to the character.

"I always look to play roles that I haven't seen before," she shared. "I want to be a part of things that are new and different. Misty was such a unique character and such a unique opportunity."

Specifically, Ricci found herself drawn to Misty's dark side (the character abuses an elderly person in the first episode). "It was such an incredibly succinct character sketch," she added. "The kind of person you extrapolate from that is so fascinating, and so, I was just dying to play her."

Though Ricci noted that she was so excited to be nominated, she did shout-out her many co-stars, "I wish everybody was nominated."

Melanie Lynskey was also nominated for her work in Yellowjackets, landing a spot in the Outstanding Lead Actress In a Drama Series category.

Find out if either Ricci or Lynskey take home an Emmy when the award show airs on NBC and Peacock Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

