The White Lotus Season 2 Finally Has a Premiere Date

Watch : Alexandra Daddario Shares "The White Lotus" Season 2 Expectations

Get ready for a trip to the Italian coast.

HBO announced Aug. 3 that season two of Mike White's The White Lotus will premiere this October. An exact date hasn't been set yet.

The second installment of the anthology series will take place in Sicily and will feature a new group of hotel employees and privileged guests, with the exception of Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya McQuoid. The returning character, who became a fan-favorite in season one, is covered head to toe in pink in a first-look image from season two.

F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander, Michael Imperioli, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Theo James, Meghann Fahy, Will Sharpe and Leo Woodall round out the cast for the upcoming season.

The much anticipated premiere is preceded by the 2022 Emmy Awards, taking place on Sept. 12. The White Lotus season one received 20 nominations, including several acting nods, Outstanding Limited Series, Writing and Directing.