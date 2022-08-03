Welcome to E! Insider

E! News’ Members-Only Lifestyle Brand

The White Lotus Season 2 Finally Has a Premiere Date

Jennifer Coolidge returns to paradise in Mike White's The White Lotus season two, premiering this October on HBO.

By Cydney Contreras Aug 03, 2022 4:11 PMTags
TVHBOCelebrities
Watch: Alexandra Daddario Shares "The White Lotus" Season 2 Expectations

Get ready for a trip to the Italian coast.

HBO announced Aug. 3 that season two of Mike White's The White Lotus will premiere this October. An exact date hasn't been set yet.

The second installment of the anthology series will take place in Sicily and will feature a new group of hotel employees and privileged guests, with the exception of Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya McQuoid. The returning character, who became a fan-favorite in season one, is covered head to toe in pink in a first-look image from season two. 

F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander, Michael Imperioli, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Theo James, Meghann Fahy, Will Sharpe and Leo Woodall round out the cast for the upcoming season. 

The much anticipated premiere is preceded by the 2022 Emmy Awards, taking place on Sept. 12. The White Lotus season one received 20 nominations, including several acting nods, Outstanding Limited Series, Writing and Directing. 

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2022 Guide

Keep reading to add more TV premiere dates to your calendar...

Peacock
The Hillside Strangler: Devil in Disguise (Peacock) - August 2

True crime fans better mark their calendars, as The Hillside Strangler: Devil in Disguise hits Peacock in August.

Shane Brown/FX
Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu) - August 3

Season two of Reservation Dogs arrives August 3 on FX on Hulu.

Netflix
The Sandman (Netflix) - August 5

The Sandman, starring Tom Sturridge, premieres August 5.

The CW
Killer Camp (The CW) - August 5

Season three of the horror series premieres August 5 on The CW.

Netflix
Locke & Key (Netflix) - August 10

The final season of Locke & Key arrives on Netflix on August 10.

Netflix
Indian Matchmaking (Netflix) - August 10

See Sima Taparia continue her matchmaking skills in season two.

Nathan Bolster/BET
The Ms. Pat Show (BET+) - August 11

Fans of The Ms. Pat Show won't have to wait, as season two arrives Aug. 11.

VH1
RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race (VH1) - August 12

The second season of RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race, featuring nine mysterious celebrities competing in lip sync battles for a shot at a $100,000 charity donation, premieres August 12 on VH1.

Prime Video
A League of Their Own (Prime Video) - August 12

The TV adaptation of A League of Their Own slides into home base, a.k.a. Prime Video, Aug. 12.

Netflix
Never Have I Ever (Netflix) - August 12

Devi is back! 

Never Have I Ever, created by Mindy Kaling, returns for season 3 on August 12. 

Apple TV+
Five Days at Memorial (Apple TV+) - August 12

The Apple TV+ drama, which stars Vera Farmiga and premieres August 12, tells the real-life story of a New Orleans hospital's struggle in the days following Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Curtis Bonds Baker/AMC
Tales of the Walking Dead (AMC) - August 14

Here's something Walking Dead fans can sink their teeth into. Tales of the Walking Dead premieres August 14 on AMC.

The CW
Leonardo (The CW) - August 16

Starring The Good Doctor‘s Freddie Highmore, Leonardo make its return August 16.

Antonello & Monte/© Sky Italia/ The CW
Devils (The CW) - August 16

This Patrick Dempsey-led series returns to our small screens on June 30.

Walt Disney Studios
She-Hulk (Disney+) - August 18

She-Hulk hits Disney+ this summer.

HBO Max
Selena + Chef (HBO Max) - August 18

Selena Gomez is heading back to the kitchen for Selena + Chef season four.

Discovery +
Good Sex (discovery+) - August 19

Five couples facing different struggles in the bedroom seek the unique guidance of sex coach Caitlin V., in Good Sex, which premieres Aug. 19 on Discovery+.

House of the Dragon (HBO) - August 21

The wait is (almost) over! 

Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon will premiere Aug. 21 on HBO.

AMC
Kevin Can F**k Himself (AMC) - August 22

The final season of Kevin Can F**k Himself arrives in August.

FXX
Archer (FX) - August 24

The Agency gets back to business in season 13.

Netflix
Selling the OC (Netflix) - August 24

Follow Jason and Brett Oppenheim as they expand their business to Orange County.

George Thomas Arthur Tewkesbury / MEGA
Welcome to Wrexham (FX) - August 24

The docuseries about Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's football club arrives this summer.

Peacock
Everything I Know About Love (Peacock) - August 25

Inspired by the memoir of the same name by Dolly Alderton, Everything I Know About Love—which premieres August 25—follows a group of four friends as they encounter bad dates, heartaches and humiliations in 2012-set London.

FXX
Little Demon (FXX) - August 25

Little Demon is a new comedy series heading to FXX.

Brian Ach/Getty Images for The Blue Jacket Fashion Show
The End Is Nye (Peacock) - August 25

Get ready for more Bill Nye, as his new show hits Peacock in August.

FX
The Patient (FX on Hulu) - August 30

The new limited series premieres August 30 on FX on Hulu.

CW
DC's Stargirl (The CW) - August 31

Season three of DC's Stargirl arrives this summer.

Amazon Prime Video
Lord of the Rings (Amazon Prime Video) - Sept. 2

The Lord of the Rings prequel series debuts on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 2. 

Adult Swim
Rick and Morty (Adult Swim) - Sept. 4

Rick and Morty's highly anticipated sixth season premieres in September.

Peacock
Last Light (Peacock) - Sept. 8

Matthew Fox's return to television debuts September 8.

photos
View More Photos From 2022 TV Premiere Dates

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Jet Claim About Kris Jenner & Taylor Swift

2
Exclusive

Watch Ray J and Princess Love’s Marriage Come to Dramatic End

3

JoJo Siwa's Mom Calls Out Candace Cameron Bure Amid Ongoing Feud

The 2022 Emmy Awards will be broadcast live Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on NBC and will stream live on Peacock.

(E!, NBC and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Jet Claim About Kris Jenner & Taylor Swift

2
Exclusive

Watch Ray J and Princess Love’s Marriage Come to Dramatic End

3

JoJo Siwa's Mom Calls Out Candace Cameron Bure Amid Ongoing Feud

4

Monica Lewinsky Asks Beyoncé to Remove Her Name From “Partition” Lyric

5

Kendall Jenner Gets Comfy on Devin Booker’s Lap in New Vacation Pic