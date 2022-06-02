See Nick Cannon Step Out for Dinner Date With Ex Brittany Bell

As he prepares to welcome child No. 8, Nick Cannon, who is expecting his first baby with Bre Tiesi, was seen enjoying a Memorial Day dinner with ex Brittany Bell at Nobu. See a photo of their night.

By Steven Vargas Jun 02, 2022 3:12 AMTags
BreakupsNick CannonCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Nick Cannon Shares Holiday Pics With All 7 Kids

Nick Cannon and ex Brittany Bell grabbed a bite to eat over the holiday weekend.

On Memorial Day, the Wild "N Out host was seen out with Brittany at Nobu in Malibu, Calif. Dressed in all black, Nick was spotted walking out of the restaurant with the model before opening the door to his Rolls-Royce for her.

For the outing, Brittany sported a baby blue slacks and corset top with a pink coat over her shoulders.

The pair share children Powerful Queen Cannon, 18 months, and Golden Cannon, 5, together. 

Nick is also a dad to 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey and 11-month-old twin boys Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa. Six after sharing the devastating December death of his son Zen, Nick confirmed in January that he is expecting a baby with Bre Tiesi, who he recently posed with in a maternity photo shoot.

photos
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi's Babymoon Photo Shoot

The 41-year-old star exclusively told E! News in May that he is "blessed with the gifts of children" and doesn't regret how his family came to be. However, he has no immediate plans to further expand his brood.

BACKGRID

Trending Stories

1

Brody Jenner and Pro Surfer Tia Blanco Officially Confirm Romance

2
Update!

Shocking Revelations From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Defamation Trial

3

Liam Payne Recalls Time One Direction Bandmate “Threw Me" Against Wall

"I already went and got my vasectomy consultation," he shared. "I ain't looking to populate the Earth completely, but I'm definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have."

Keep reading for more details on Nick's family tree.

Instagram / Mariah Carey
Moroccan Cannon and Monroe Cannon

Mariah Carey gave birth to her and Nick's twins in April 2011. The two announced their split in 2015 after six years of marriage and finalized their divorce a year later.

Instagram / Brittany Bell
Golden Cannon

Beauty queen Brittany Bell gave birth to her and Nick's first child together, a boy, in February 2017.

Instagram
Moroccan and Monroe meet baby Golden

Golden appears with his dad, the star's twins with Mariah Carey, and his grandmother in March 2017.

Instagram / Brittany Bell / Nick Cannon
Powerful Queen Cannon

Beauty queen Brittany Bell gave birth to her and Nick's daughter in December 2020.

Instagram / Abby De La Rosa
Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon

Model and influencer Abby De La Rosa gave birth to her and Nick's twin boys in June 2021.

Instagram / Alyssa Scott
Zen S. Cannon

On Dec. 7, just five months after Alyssa Scott gave birth, Nick shared the devastating news that Zen had passed away after a battle with brain cancer. "Alyssa was just the strongest woman I have ever seen," he said while addressing the audience of his show. "Never had an argument, never was angry. She was emotional when she needed to be but was always the best mom and continues to be the best mom possible. So I've got to say thank you to my entire family but specifically to Alyssa."

"You never know what someone is going through," he added. "Hug your family. Kiss somebody. Tell them you love them."

Trending Stories

1

Brody Jenner and Pro Surfer Tia Blanco Officially Confirm Romance

2
Update!

Shocking Revelations From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Defamation Trial

3

Liam Payne Recalls Time One Direction Bandmate “Threw Me" Against Wall

4

Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Welcome First Baby

5

RHODubai Is Already Iconic Based on These 8 Premiere Moments

Latest News

Kourtney Kardashian and Gwyneth Paltrow Team Up for a Candle Collab

“DTF” Kim Kardashian Says “BDE” Rumors Made Her to Reach Out to Pete

Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Welcome First Baby

See Nick Cannon Step Out for Dinner Date With Ex Brittany Bell

Lance Bass Says There's Still a "Wall Around" Britney Spears

RHODubai Is Already Iconic Based on These 8 Premiere Moments

Alec & Hilaria Baldwin's Son Visits E.R. for "Scary" Allergic Reaction