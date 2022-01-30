Nick Cannon Hosts Baby Shower For Pregnant Brie Tiesi

Another year, another baby?
Fans are speculating that Nick Cannon is seemingly becoming a dad for the eighth time. The 40-year-old Wild 'N Out star and model Bre Tiesi hosted what appeared to be a sex reveal party in Malibu, Calif. on Jan. 30.
According to photos obtained by TMZ, the party was decorated with pink and blue balloons. Bre, 30, who divorced ex-NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel this past November, was seen proudly showing off a growing baby bump as she wore a tight, white strapless dress.
The mom-to-be and The Masked Singer host were snapped hugging and holding hands with each other while surrounded by family and friends. In one photo, Nick, who also wore an all-white outfit, cradles Bre's belly while flashing a big smile.
In another pic, guests shot off party poppers filled with blue confetti, revealing the baby is a boy.
Nick made headlines last year for welcoming four children with three different women in the span of a few months.
In addition to 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan Cannon he shares with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, Nick has a son, Golden "Sagon" Cannon, 4, and 13-month-old daughter, Powerful Queen Cannon, with ex Brittany Bell. Last June, he welcomed twin boys, Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon, with Abby De La Rosa.
The following month, the Drumline star welcomed son Zen, his seventh child, with model Alyssa Scott. On an episode of The Nick Cannon Show in December, Nick revealed that the infant had passed away after a battle with brain cancer that was first detected when they took him for a health checkup.
"We thought it would be a routine process," he told the audience at the time. "We went in just to check his sinuses, and they actually said his sinuses were pretty cool."
"But by the time we found out that he had another condition. And I think it was called, if I'm not mistaken, fluid that was building up in his head, and that was the cause," Nick said, referring to the condition hydrocephalus. "His head was starting to get big. When we found out it was more, they called it a malignant tumor in his head."
Months after welcoming Zen and before the child's death, the "Gigolo" singer said he was planning to hold off on expanding his family, at least for the time being.
"I told you, man, I'm celibate right now," Nick told DJ EFN and N.O.R.E. in an October interview on Revolt's Drink Champs. "I'm going to see if I could make it to 2022."
He added, "I'm trying to chill out though. I'm chillin', I'm kind of stepping away, getting focused, going within, getting my celibacy on. I have enough children, enough frolicking, I'm good right now."
The following month, Nick reiterated his intended celibacy on Dr. Oz, explaining he wanted to focus on his daytime talk show. Nick revealed that one of his therapists talked to him about public perception of the star having multiple children and asked him about how he felt about "taking a little sabbatical."
"I was kind of trying to make my point like, I'm not driven by sex, so I could stop right now if I wanted to," he explained. "And throughout that challenge, I was like, all right, I'm going to see if I can make it to 2022 so I could focus on my show."
He added, "So it's been quite entertaining on the show for people to see if I could make it to the goal. Other people have diets. I guess, I have [this]."