Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Are “Over the Moon” in New Maternity Photos

Watch : Bre Tiesi Dishes on Having Nick Cannon's 8th Child

Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon are owning their baby glow.

The duo, who are expecting a baby boy together, celebrated their little one on the way with sunset maternity photo shoot during their babymoon on the beach. In pictures taken by Josh Ryan, Bre can be seen showing off her showing off her baby bump in an orange bikini top and matching sarong skirt as she took a walk on the beach with Nick.

The model captioned the snaps on her Instagram, "BabyMoonin. I still just can't believe it… babyc mommy and daddy love u so much already."

Bre got candid about her journey to motherhood in another post, writing, "Pregnancy has been the most powerful yet humbling experience but I am embracing every single moment."

Sharing several photos of herself sweetly touching her belly on the beach, she continued, "Take as many photos as you can I know it's hard your tired you feel huge and not yourself but stop and soak in every single moment."