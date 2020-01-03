Nikki Bella and More Dancing With the Stars Contestants Who Romanced Their Partners

She said yes!

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are going to be walking down the aisle very soon. The couple, who met on the show Dancing With the Stars, announced on Instagram that they got engaged in Paris in November. The two have been dating for a little over a year, and couldn't be more excited to walk down the aisle.

However, they wouldn't be the first DWTS couple to go from dancing partners to life partners. Over the years, more than a few contestants have found their perfect match via the mega popular competition show. Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec and his partner Kym Johnson tied the knot in 2016 and welcomed twins nearly two years later. Who can forget professional dancers Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy who got married after five years of dating and welcoming a son together.

This show may boast more couples than The Bachelor! While not all of the pairs made it down the aisle, at least there were many great memories made along the way.