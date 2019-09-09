Why Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Are Our Favorite Ongoing Love Story

by Natalie Finn | Mon., Sep. 9, 2019 11:18 AM

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Usually when your husband takes to social media and shares one of the most unflattering pictures ever taken of you, you may chide him for his obliviousness. 

Unless your husband handpicked the 10 most "oops"-riddled pictures of you and sweetly posted all of them to remind the world how much he loves you. And you're Blake Lively, so even a blurry, mid-blink pic is still pretty good.

And that is how Ryan Reynolds chose to publicly mark his wife's 32nd birthday in August, with a bit of affectionate trolling that has become their thing when they're in the mood to share just how into each other they are with the online masses.

Which, noticeably, they aren't always in the mood to do, but they do so enough that fans have become downright invested in their now quietly epic love story.

Celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary Monday, they're presumably planning something special, if not too raucous—their third child is on the way. "Normally, we make something for each other," Lively told E! News in 2014, back when their union was on the newer side. "Because that's something that lasts and isn't something you just found and bought in a store."

But how will they scratch our seven-year itch when it comes to a creative new way to sass each other on social media?

"It's sort of like what my dad used to say," Reynolds mused on Live with Kelly and Ryan in May. "'If you can't say anything nice, say something embarrassing.' So, that's sort of how we roll."

The Deadpool star added, "I think it's a sign of a healthy relationship, personally. I do." Asked if any of his public cracks about Lively ever got him into trouble, he said he figured their fans by now know that he kids. "It gets me in trouble, you know, at home," Reynolds quipped. "But I can handle that."

Adorably, the river runs both ways.

"Happy Birthday, baby," Lively wrote on Instagram when Reynolds turned 41 in 2017, captioning a photo of Ryan Gosling with her husband mainly cropped out.

 

When Lively was busy tweeting teasers for her 2018 thriller A Simple Favor, Reynolds pleaded for answers to the secrets the movie promised to reveal.

"Oh darling, of all the secrets I'm keeping from you, this should be the LEAST of your concerns... trust me," Lively shot back.

Indeed, couples who don't take themselves too seriously but treat their relationship with reverence tend to be the winners at the game of togetherness.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

It also helps when they appear to be on the same page about everything that really matters—which, incidentally, is all the stuff that happens behind closed doors, as well as how they process what inevitably occurs out in the world in response to the image they put out there.

Though inevitably the proof of pregnancy reveals itself, especially if the blessed event coincides with Met Gala season, but so far Reynolds and Lively have welcomed two daughters into the world without the sort of fanfare that accompanies some famous-by-proxy little ones. Their names—James and Inez—weren't readily revealed and it's hard to imagine the circumstances surrounding their third child's birth being any different. 

Moreover, despite the litany of couple pics on their respective Instagrams and the cheeky jabs indicating how pleased with each other they remain to this day, Mom and Dad do not share photos of their now 4 1/2 and 2 1/2-year-old kids, minus an occasional glimpse of a limb.

"My husband and I chose a profession and a side effect of that is, your personal life is public," Lively told Marie Claire UK in 2015. "Our child hasn't had the opportunity to choose whether or not she wants her personal life to be public or not. So in order to give her as much normality as possible, we want her to have a childhood like we had."

She and Reynolds had resigned themselves to the fact that they'd perennially be people of interest—and their online antics make them more interesting than some—but the family-oriented actors have drawn a thick line in the sand.

In 2016, pregnant with their second child, Lively told Marie Claire, "My family: That's the thing that I feel most protective of and the thing that I feel is the most exposed when I feel exploited. I'd rather not have to deal with it at all, but we knew the lifestyle we were getting into, and while it's hard… it's another thing when it's our child. She didn't have the opportunity to make a decision about what she wants."

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, James, Baby

Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

However, they did trot out the whole gorgeous family—a day to remember for its rarity—when Reynolds received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2016.

"I want to thank my wife Blake, who is sitting right there, who is everything to me," the actor said in his acceptance speech. "You are the best thing that has ever happened to me. You make everything better. You make everything in my life better. You've given me two of the most incredible children I've ever hoped to have."

It did work better with a visual.

James and Inez will have more input on their social media footprints one day, but for now, Lively and Reynolds rule their roost—which is located on a 2-acre farm in the New York suburbs rather than any show business epicenter. And by all accounts they have a successful power-sharing agreement.

"It's nice to have a partner in everything," Lively once told E! News.

Reynolds, who has been open about how he's been working out lingering father-son issues from his childhood by trying hard to be a different kind of dad, explained to Fatherly earlier this year that he and Lively try not to good-cop, bad-cop their kids.

"We don't work in those archetypes," with one being the main disciplinarian, he shared. "Expressing boundaries is important. I try to observe more than evaluate. You want them to grow up with a healthy sense of self but to understand that the world doesn't revolve around them. Empathy is a big cornerstone for Blake and me. I wish they taught empathy in schools."

As for their decision to largely shield their kids from prying eyes, Reynolds said, "We live as normal a life as we can live. Our kids aren't a part of Instagram or social media. I talk about them, but I never post photos of them and neither has Blake. It's not something we would want to be a part of. Being in public is a choice that people should be allowed to make when they're of age. I would never want them to resent me for that. I want them to have as normal a childhood as possible."

There's at least one aspect of James and Inez's upbringing that is at least 100-percent recognizable.

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, 32nd Birthday, Trolling

Instagram / Ryan Reynolds

Their parents may not be showing off their baby pictures, but it's not as if the girls aren't the subject of plenty of dad jokes, his inclination to troll not reserved for Lively alone.

"Our pediatrician, when she met Inez, she said, 'Oh, this one's shady,'" Reynolds, who has become renowned for his parenting anecdotes and do-not-as-I-say advice, also said on Live With Kelly and Ryan a few months ago. "Even the other day, when we were traveling back home, we were at the airport and out of our whole family she's the only one that got the secondary security pat down at 2 years old. She just takes it like a hard-earned felon."

As perhaps evidenced by their witty approach to couplehood online, Lively told Glamour that Reynolds is simply her best friend.

"In other relationships, if something came up I would call my girlfriends or my sister, and say, 'Hey, this is what he did—what should I do?' Whereas with him, we were friends for two years before we were ever dating. And I treat him like my girlfriend. 'I'm like, 'Hey, this happened. It upset me. This is how I feel. What do I do?' He does the same for me. He treats me like his best buddy."

Before that starts to sound too practical, take a quick walk down this very romantic memory lane:

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively

Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Walking the Walk

When it was time for Ryan Reynolds to receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Blake Lively made sure their two kids were in attendance. 

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively

Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort

Magical Dates

In celebration of daughter James' birthday, the Hollywood couple headed to the Disneyland Resort for a special family day. 

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, 2017 Met Gala, Couples

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

2017 Met Gala

The two attend the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Time 100 Gala

Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

2017 Time 100 Gala

The two sure make a handsome couple!

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, amfAR

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

A Match Made In Heaven

These two own the red carpet, as they did at the amfAR gala in NYC.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Family Affair

Blake proudly supported her hubby at the special fan screening of Deadpool in New York City.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool Throne, PdA

Instagram

Public Display of Affection

The two show some PDA on a Deadpool-themed throne.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Gabrielle's Angel Foundation

Angels at the Angel Ball

Blake's baby bump made its red carpet debut in a Gucci gown.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Cannes

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Old Hollywood Glam

The pair looked like an old Hollywood couple at the Cannes Film Festival.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, MET Gala

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

2014 Met Gala

Blake and Ryan looked absolutely stunning (and even showed some rare PDA).

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

JKING/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Tip Toe

Blake and Ryan took a break together while filming The Age of Adaline in Vancouver.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

Michelle Arcese

It's The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

The two were caught in the Christmas spirit while doing some holiday shopping.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

INFphoto.com

Fine Dining

A couple that travels together, stays together. The gorgeous pair was seen heading to dinner in Shanghai, China.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

OHPIX/bauergriffinonline.com

Wine And Dine

Dining at a restaurant in Spain.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Green Lantern

Warner Bros. Entertainment

Kissing Costars

Rumors that the Green Lantern costars' romance started swirling after being seen at multiple spots together back in October 2011.

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively

AKM-GSI

Wedding Rumors

In 2012, word started spreading that these two had already swapped vows, but it turned out to be untrue.

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively

Bruja/Juan Sharma, PacificCoastNews.com

Early Morning Appearance

Their rumored relationship started gaining heat after Blake was spotted leaving his apartment early in the morning.

Ryan Reynolds

Juan Sharma/Bruja/PacificCoastNews.com

Birthday Surprise

Blake set up a surprise for Ryan on his birthday by sending her dog, Penny, out to visit him on the set of R.I.P.D. in Boston with a bunch of balloons!

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively

Josh Lauren/startraksphoto.com

PDA Fest

These two couldn't keep their hands off each other—can you blame them?

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively

Splash News

Workin' Up a Sweat

These two motivate each other to stay fit by being workout buddies.

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively

Flynet Pictures

Under One Roof?

In 2012, rumors started spreading that the couple had been looking for a home to share, but sources told E! News that it was only for Blake.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

AKM-GSI

God Bless America

Reynolds and Lively spent their Fourth of July enjoying some fun in the sun with the actress' family.

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively

Mario Anzuoni / Reuters

They Do!

In a super secret ceremony, Lively and Reynolds swapped vows in South Carolina on Sept. 9, 2012.

As Reynolds remembers it, the friendly Green Lantern co-stars actually clicked while on a double date—with other people.

"It was weird at first but we were buddies for a long time," he recalled on Entertainment Weekly's SiriusXM show in 2016. "I think it's the best way to have a relationship is to start as friends."

And it's even better when you stay friends, as these two have been proving year after year.

