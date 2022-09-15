Blake Lively Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4: Revisit Her and Ryan Reynolds' Quotes on Parenthood

Watch : Blake Lively EXPECTING Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds

Oh baby! Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting their fourth child together.

The actress, 35, debuted her baby bump at the Forbes Power Women's Summit in New York on Sept. 15. Lively appeared to hint that she and the Deadpool actor, 45, are growing their family while speaking during "The Multi-Hyphenate: Taking the Entrepreneurial Stage" session.

"I just like to create," the Gossip Girl alum joked to Forbes Executive Vice President Moira Forbes. "Whether that's baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating."

Lively and Reynolds are already parents to daughters James, 7; Inez, 5; and Betty, 3. "My family is the most important thing to me," the Age of Adaline star added, "and they always have been."

During the panel, Lively spoke about the lessons she hopes to teach her kids as a working mom.

"I grew up watching a woman be everything: be a mom and also be the hardest working business woman I knew," she said about her mother. "So it's important for me for my kids to see that you don't have to choose one or the other. I don't need them to choose to be a businesswoman or a mom. They can be both or neither. But just for them to see that anything is possible. So it's really important for me to do that."