18 Times Jennifer Lawrence Outdid Herself by Being... Herself

by Natalie Finn | Thu., Aug. 15, 2019 3:00 AM
As much as Jennifer Lawrence is known for her let's-see-where-this-is-going, off-the-cuff comments, she's also pretty good at making a statement without saying a word.
And right now she's stating, "Don't bother me, I'm living."
The Oscar winner has been pointedly off the radar for the better part of a year and a half, not promoting any films and therefore being mighty choosy about her public appearances—which, in 2019, she narrowed down to one premiere, her farewell to the X-Men franchise; a polo match; Paris Fashion Week; the Tribeca Film Festival and a private-gone-viral girls' night out with Adele.
Exactly according to plan...
"It's not like a big, dramatic thing," Lawrence assured Stephen Colbert early last year when talking about her months-in-the-making break from the spotlight that she'd been in for the better part of eight years, since bursting onto the red carpet scene with the critically acclaimed indie Winter's Bone and handily landing the X-Men: First Class and Hunger Games franchises and becoming David O. Russell's go-to leading lady in one fell swoop.
She's certainly made the most of that break, traveling to Paris and Rome but staying for the most part in New York with her dog, Pippi, and her fiancé, art gallery director Cooke Maroney, who she got engaged to in February. It just worked out that, with her small role in X-Men: Dark Phoenix already shot (the release date was delayed multiple times, hence its June 2019 arrival), she had a glorious spate of free time to spend enjoying the fruits of her labors.
And the spate continues.
We'd usually be gearing up for a J.Law parade in the coming months, but a look at her schedule indicates it's going to be awhile before she's on another press tour, or otherwise faces an occasion on which she has little choice but to talk into a camera or voice recorder. No movies are slated until at least 2020, including Bad Blood, about the fall of Silicon Valley darling Elizabeth Holmes, now being directed by Adam McKay; and Mob Girl, another true-life tale, this one about crime family member turned informant Arlyne Brickman.
So, while you wait for a fresh crop of memories, here are 18 classic moments in honor of Jennifer Lawrence's 29th birthday:
Less well known when she was nominated for her first Best Actress Oscar at 20, for the indie drama Winter's Bone, Lawrence made quite the impression right out of the gate, setting the tone for endless interviews to come.
"I just ate a Philly cheese steak and I was kinda worried about it," the star, clad in her instant-classic sleek, red, custom Calvin Klein dress, shared with Entertainment Tonight on her first Oscars red carpet when told she looked incredible.
"You know, I think that people are built the way that they're built," she continued. "You know, there's that quote, the Kate Moss quote, that's like 'nothing tastes as good as skinny feels'? "And I'm like, I can name a lot of things that taste better than skinny feels: potatoes, bread...a Philly cheese steak and fries!"
That is not the outfit Lawrence was wearing when, in her words, she stalked John Stamos at a party.
"He was at a party, and I turned into a perverted guy," she said on Conan in 2013. "I was like following him into rooms and staring at his ass."
Lawrence explained, "I lost my mind. And I got so upset—I didn't want to meet him because when I meet people it's never good, and I was avoiding him. But then my friends brought him over because my friends are jerks, and I started really freaking out. And he asked me if I was on mushrooms and I said, 'No. I'm dead sober. This is just me...'
"I just kept smiling and being like, 'Dude... Uncle Jesse.'"
Nick Jonas alerted Stamos to the interview by tweeting at him, "I envy you," to which Stamos replied, "I envy myself!" The Full House star added, "For the first time, I was totally oblivious."
"You guys are just standing up because you feel bad that I fell—and that's really embarrassing, but thank you," the Silver Linings Playbook star said upon finally reaching the stage to accept her Oscar for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in 2013, when she was only 22 years old, making her the second-youngest best actress winner ever.
Though the incident did indeed establish her reputation as a stumbler, the standing ovation was for a role well played.
And maybe a little bit because she fell.
"Was that on purpose? Absolutely," Lawrence joked backstage, Oscar in hand. "What do you mean, 'what happened?' Look at my dress," she added, pointing to the massive skirt of her Dior ballgown. "I tried to walk upstairs in this dress. That's what happened...Yeah, I think I just stepped on the fabric, and they wax the stairs."
Asked what went through her mind in that moment, she replied, "A bad word that I can't say, that starts with 'F.'"
Recalling the moment a year later to W, Lawrence explained, "I was at the Oscars, waiting to hear if my name was called, and I kept thinking, Cakewalk, cakewalk, cakewalk. I thought, Why is 'cakewalk' stuck in my head? And then, as I started to walk up the stairs and the fabric from my dress tucked under my feet, I realized my stylist had told me, 'Kick, walk, kick, walk.' You are supposed to kick the dress out while you walk, and I totally forgot because I was thinking about cake! And that's why I fell.'"
What? I fell.
Whether she knew she was in the frame or not, the Hunger Games star zeroed in on Taylor Swift at the 2014 Golden Globes with a flourish.
"I was going to come in and push you down the stairs," Jen quipped when she crashed Taylor's interview with E!'s Ryan Seacrest. "I was like, she'll crack up. She would really love that."
That was our face, too, at the 2014 SAG Awards when J.Law called the crease that naturally forms under one's arm her "armpit vagina."
Jen's got the look of love for the Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm creator, but you can almost hear the "...eh" coming from David.
She told Vanity Fair in 2014, "I'm in love with him, and I have been for a very long time. I worship Woody Allen, but I don't feel it below the belt the way I do for Larry David."
When those quotes were read back to him during a New Yorker Festival Q&A, David, who's 43 years her senior (and who also counts Allen as one of his comedy idols), replied, "I don't think I could do it. On one hand, it's very flattering and on another hand, it's kind of a shame—in terms of timing. I'd have fun watching the reality show of it, though."
Her love for the Real Housewives franchise is real, so of course she and her pals made a sojourn to Pump in West Hollywood, part of Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant empire, where they created their own intro for spin-off Vanderpump Rules.
Someone was excited to see the iconic funnyman making his Comic-Con debut in 2015.
"I've been a big fan of Bill Murray for a really long time," Lawrence told reporters at a press conference following the cast's Mockingjay Part 2 panel in Hall H. "I sent emails to Woody, mostly when I was drunk, about things I always wanted to say to Bill Murray. So, he received them. The fact that Bill Murray knows that I exist was part one, part two was, he wanted to speak to me."
Figuring they were already at a Billy Joel concert, so why not really enjoy themselves to the utmost, Lawrence and pal Amy Schumer made their presence known when the artist sang "Uptown Girl."
"That was their idea [to get on the piano]," Schumer later told E! News at the 2015 Emmys. "Look, I'm not trying to get onto high surfaces. I like things on the ground. I weight a buck and fifty, let's keep me low."
Jennifer makes no secret of her obsession with Keeping Up With the Kardashians, even revealing that she watched endless repeats of the upbeat show while shooting mother! so she could decompress from the intense role. And who is matriarch Kris Jenner to deny one of their biggest fans?!
"Happy Birthday you piece of s--t... God I love you #Jenniferlawrence," Jenner wrote for J.Law's 25th birthday. "Thanks for making this night a night to remember.....even if we did get caught... I love you Happy Birthday Gorgeous!!! #Bible #momager #doll."
"I was in NYC and I ran into Jennifer Lawrence," Kim Kardashian also told The Sun in 2015. "We said, 'Hi' and walked into the elevator and as the doors were closing, she screamed across the lobby, 'I love your show!' We were laughing so hard."
And that, friends, is how Lawrence ended up FaceTiming into KUWTK in 2019.
Lawrence makes regular visits to Norton (formerly Kosair) Children's Hospital in her native Louisville, and in 2016 donated $2 million to establish the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation Cardiac Intensive Care Unit.
The proud Kentuckian never misses a chance to show her hometown pride, here watching Louisville Cardinals take on the University of Kentucky Wildcats in basketball.
She stood in solidarity with Cameron Diaz, Adele and millions of others around the country at the 2018 Women's March.
Rules of the sky be damned, Lawrence commandeered the mic to lead her fellow airplane passengers in a cheer for the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of Super Bowl LII—which they won.
Her press tour for Red Sparrow finally over and the New York premiere hours away, of course Lawrence kicked off her heels and got comfy over cocktails on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.
By the 2018 Oscars, Lawrence was traversing the room with ease.
The patrons of Pieces really had it all the night J.Law and Adele visited the bustling NYC gay bar for a girls' night out.
"Jennifer, this isn't the Hunger Games!" joked Brita Filter, one of the drag performers who presided over the evening's communal drinking games.
Thanks to Amy Schumer, we do know that Lawrence has added The Handmaid's Tale to her viewing rotation—and she is understandably in no rush to be back under anyone's eye.
