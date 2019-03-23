Adele and Jennifer Lawrence Have a Wild Girls' Night Out at a Gay Bar

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Mar. 23, 2019 7:53 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Adele, Jennifer Lawrence, Gay Bar

Splash News

Hands up whoever wants to volunteer as tribute to be a third wheel on this. Everybody? OK.

Adele and BFF Jennifer Lawrence had themselves a wild and fun girls' night out on Friday. The 30-year-old Grammy and Oscar-winning singer and 28-year-old Oscar-winning actress hit up the gay bar Pieces in New York City, where they took part in some drinking games, hosted by drag performers.

"Jennifer, this isn't the Hunger Games!" joked one of them, Brita Filter, as seen in a video posted by the Daily Mail.

"I volunteer! I volunteer!" a patron shouted.

"If Jennifer wants to come and play, she's more than welcome," the performer said.

Adele joked that Jennifer is "f--king engaged," adding, "You're not even relevant to be here!"

The actress, who got engaged to Cooke Maroney earlier this year, retorted that her engagement has "nothing to do with my drinking abilities!"

Photos

Jennifer Lawrence's Best Looks

In an Instagram Story video, Brita says, "That time that I walked into my bar for my show and Jennifer Lawrence was sitting down, and she's like, 'We came to see your show.' And then Adele walks in and says, 'We heard that you were the best.' Aaaaaah! Aaaaaah!"

Adele, Pieces Bar

Instagram / Brita Filter

Brita posted several photos and videos of Adele and Jennifer at the bar, including one showing the actress playfully tackling the singer.

Adele, Jennifer Lawrence, Pieces Bar

Instagram / Brita Filter

"That time Jennifer Lawrence tackled Adele for losing musical shots at @piecesbar!" read one of the captions.

Adele, Jennifer Lawrence, Pieces Bar

Instagram / Brita Filter

Adele and Jennifer met at the 2013 Oscars, where the singer won an award for her song "Skyfall," from the soundtrack to the James Bond movie Skyfall, and the actress took home a statuette for her supporting role in Silver Linings Playbook.

The two have since remained friends and have been spotted out together occasionally.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Adele , Jennifer Lawrence , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Adriana Lima, Josephine Skriver

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Stephen Curry, Ayesha Curry

Golden (Warriors) Couple Stephen & Ayesha Curry's Picture Perfect Romance Throughout the Years

DJ Khaled, Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

E-Comm: Best Jackets for Spring

Best Jackets for Spring

Meghan Markle, Priyanka Chopra

How Priyanka Chopra Became Meghan Markle's Ride or Die

Princess Eugenie of York, Jack Brooksbank

Life After the Other Royal Wedding: Inside Princess Eugenie's New Married World

E-Comm: Best Totes for Spring

Our Favorite Tote Bags for Spring

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.