by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., 3 Jan. 2020 4:37 PM
She said yes!
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are going to be walking down the aisle very soon. The couple, who met on the show Dancing With the Stars, announced on Instagram that they got engaged in Paris in November. The two have been dating for a little over a year, and couldn't be more excited to walk down the aisle.
However, they wouldn't be the first DWTS couple to go from dancing partners to life partners. Over the years, more than a few contestants have found their perfect match via the mega popular competition show. Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec and his partner Kym Johnson tied the knot in 2016 and welcomed twins nearly two years later. Who can forget professional dancers Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy who got married after five years of dating and welcoming a son together.
This show may boast more couples than The Bachelor! While not all of the pairs made it down the aisle, at least there were many great memories made along the way.
Scroll through the pictures below to see all the DWTS couples who found love off the dance floor.
Instagram star and model Alexis Ren and relatively new pro Alan Bersten flirted up a storm all season, and Alexis has admitted on the show that she's got a crush on Alan. At the time, a source even told E! News that they "really enjoy each other's company" and were "seeing where things go."
Showmance or Real Deal? All for the cameras, unfortunately. Multiple outlets reported Alexis and Alan's split last December, blaming it on long-distance and demanding schedules.
Val and Jenna were dating in 2015, before she was promoted to pro dancer. They got engaged in June of 2018 before making it official and walking down the aisle in April of 2019.
Showmance or Real Deal? Real deal, y'all!
After dating a little on and off since 2011, the pros got engaged live on the show in October 2016, and were married in March 2018.
Showmance or Real Deal? Obviously the real deal.
The professional dancers got engaged on Dec. 5, 2015 after dating since 2012. Maks proposed onstage at the SWAY: A Dance Trilogy event in Miami. Six months after welcoming their son Shai, the lovebirds exchanged vows during a lavish ceremony in July 2017.
Showmance or Real Deal: A match made in DWTS Heaven!
While she was partnered with Hayes Grier, these two hit it off during Switch Up week, with Alek calling her "so hot." After her elimination, Emma spilled that she and Alek have yet to go on a date, saying, "We'll see."
Showmance or Real Deal: Given Alek's tendency to blush and avoid answering questions about his feelings for Emma, telling E! News "no comment!" we think this crush was very real. But Emma would soon be off the market for good, so if it was real, it wasn't that real.
Soon after the Shark Tank star announced he was separating from his wife of 14 years Diane Plese, sources confirmed to us that he and Kym Johnson, his pro partner from season 20, were dating and "really happy together."
While Robert and Kym at first played coy about the nature of their relationship, that quickly stopped. They were engaged in February 2016, married by June 2016, and welcomed twins in April 2018.
Showmance or Real Deal: Very very very real.
Partnered in season three, Smirnoff and Lopez quickly struck up a romance, which went on for two years, before they called it off for good in 2008. "The relationship wasn't heading in the right direction," Smirnoff's rep said in a statement, after rumors of infidelity on Lopez's part.
Showmance or Real Deal: Real deal
The professional dancers got engaged in 2009 just six months after they began dating, shortly after her split from Mario Lopez. Sadly, they called it off later that same year. But the duo remains friendly, even going on vacations together.
Showmance or Real Deal: Real deal
The partners struck up a romance in season five, but broke up a few months after their shocking exit. Still, Bryan and Ballas remained friendly, with The Cheetah Girls star even returning to the ballroom to cheer for him the following season.
Showmance or Real Deal: Real deal
After showing off their insane chemistry during Season 6, the duo dated for nearly a year before announcing their breakup in the most cordial way ever: matching tweets! "Hi everyone, we wanted you all to know directly from us, that Shannon & I have decided to end our relationship as boyfriend & girlfriend...," Hough tweeted.
"However, we love and care about each other very much and will remain friends and in each others lives," Elizabeth finished.
Showmance or Real Deal: Real deal
Though they dodged questions about their reported romance during Season 18, a source told E! News that the eventual champs were just friends.
Showmance or Real Deal: This time, 'twas a showmance
While they never technically dated, it didn't stop Chad from trying to woo his professional partner, even buying her gifts like a diamond necklace and a diamond ring, which she eventually gave back. "We had a fling," Burke later told Wendy Williams. "A little flirty fling. Like, a little flirt, flirt. That's it."
Showmance or Real Deal: Showmance!
Funnily enough, the duo had gone out on several dates before he even signed up for the show. And while they denied any romance rumors during DWTS, that didn't stop them from playing up their chemistry during performances.
Showmance or Real Deal: Showmance
One of DWTS' most playful pairings, rumors swirled about their relationship all-season long, and they weren't doing anything to stop them! Seriously, they staged an almost-kiss on a bed for one of their finale performances. Their banter continued in Season 18 when Erin Andrews signed on as the show's cohost.
Showmance or Real Deal: Showmance
The only DWTS couple to enter the competition already dating, Hough returned to the show in season eight to dance with her country music singer beau. Sadly, they were eliminated eighth and broke up shortly after.
Showmance or Real Deal: Real deal
While rumors ran rampant that the duo struck up a romance during their season, the Pretty Little Liars star always denied that he was dating Murgatroyd.
Showmance or Real Deal: Showmance
Congratulations to the happy couples!
