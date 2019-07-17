Eight years ago, Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell bent the knee to Game of Thrones. And now, they can't seem to move on.

Since the HBO hit's series finale in May, the superfans have found themselves grieving the end of a momentous era in their lives. "It is the second-longest relationship I've had besides Kristen," Shepard admitted on Late Night With Seth Meyers. "I've been with that program for 10 years and she and I had been with it together. I got to say, I think it was the foundation of our friendship and marriage ‘cause we're struggling now. We're watching anything and everything."

After all, they were not just casual viewers. No, the duo dressed up and hosted watch parties worthy of the throne. (Let's not forget when they recreated the theme song, dressed as Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen then changed into Cersei and Jaime Lannister's costumes. Yes, their love runs deep.)