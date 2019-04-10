Whatever happened to the woman who once declared her family wasn't interesting enough for prime time TV?

"We've been asked to do a reality show a couple times," Lori Loughlin revealed during an interview on E!'s Daily Pop last year, adding they had turned each one down flat because "we're not that exciting."

Even at the time her words carried a sense of misplaced humility. After all, she was a key player on a '90s sitcom with enough feel good nostalgia to merit a reprisal more than two decades after it went off the air, her husband Mossimo Giannulli a self-starter who turned a high school education (and a $100,000 loan from Dad) into the multi-billion dollar Mossimo clothing brand that enjoyed a healthy run in Target stores. And her daughters Isabella Rose Giannulli, 20, and Olivia Jade Giannulli, 19, appeared to have bright futures ahead of them as an actress and beauty influencer respectively.

So we're thinking network execs may have been on to something.