Bob Saget Speaks Out About Lori Loughlin College Scandal: "It's a Strange Time"

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Apr. 23, 2019 11:59 AM

Bob Saget, Lori Laughlin

John Shearer/WireImage

Bob Saget is showing his love for Lori Loughlin amid her legal troubles.

While appearing on the third hour of Today on Tuesday, the 62-year-old actor and comedian was asked about the college admissions scandal involving his Full House co-star, Loughlin. Addressing the controversy, Saget said he's not qualified to talk about the legal aspect of the scandal.

When asked if he's talked to Loughlin, Saget joked that they "go by carrier pigeon" to communicate with each other.

"I will say that I love her and I will say that, no comment," Saget said. "It's a personal thing, it's a personal thing...it's a strange time...and, what do you say?"

Earlier this month, Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, who are parents to Isabella, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19, both pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

The couple pleaded not guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

In March, an FBI affidavit for the case stated that the couple had allegedly "agreed to a pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team—despite the fact that they did not participate in crew—thereby facilitating their admission to USC."

Lori Loughlin, Boston, Court

CJ GUNTHER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

As for why she decided to enter a not guilty plea, a source previously told E! News, "Lori really believes she isn't guilty and that any parent would have done the same thing that she did if they were in that position. She plans to fight this and for her girls. She can't imagine what will happen to them if she goes to jail."

The insider added, "She's rolling the dice and thinks that she has a strong defense."

