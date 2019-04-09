Lori Loughlin rarely makes appearance these days, and understandably so.

On April 9, it was announced the 54-year-old actress and producer was facing new legal issues in the midst of the college admissions scandal. She has been charged in a second superseding indictment with conspiring to commit fraud and money laundering.

Loughlin, along with her husband Mossimo Giannulli, are among 16 parents involved in the college cheating scam.

For those unfamiliar with the scandal, the Fuller House star, her fashion designer husband and Felicity Huffman were among over 40 individuals who were charged in connection with "Operation Varsity Blues". The Desperate Housewives star pleaded guilty on April 8, and said she felt "deep regret and shame" over her actions.

At the time, Loughlin and Giannulli were charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. But as previously mentioned, they now face new legal trouble.

Since news broke about the college admissions scandal, the 54-year-old star has kept a pretty low-profile.