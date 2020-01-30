Zillow; Shutterstock
by Vannessa Jackson | Thu., Jan. 30, 2020 4:49 PM
It's time for an upgrade!
Full House star Lori Loughlin and her fashion mogul husband Mossimo Giannuli are parting ways with their luxurious Bel Air mansion, according to TMZ. The pair has quietly put their gorgeous home on the market for $28,650,000, and it's located in one of the most sought out locations in Los Angeles. The house is 12,000-square-feet and includes 6 bedrooms and 9 baths.
While the two have been dealing with legal issues due to their alleged involvement in the recent college admissions scandal and the upcoming trial, sources confirm for the outlet that this move has nothing to do with their current trouble with the law. Apparently, Mossimo has always been a big fan of architecture, and the pair tends to switch up their properties every few years.
Which is the only reason that someone would want to part with this gorgeous compound. The property is filled with beautiful greenery, a step down living room and a paneled library. Safe to say, this place is practically heaven on earth.
Scroll through the photos below to see the couples gorgeous L.A. home.
The master bedroom has plenty of natural light and beautiful doors that lead to the rolling hills of Bel Air Country Club.
It's easy to take a bath when your bathtub looks that good.
Not only does the place come with a gorgeous dining room space, but the doors open to let in the fresh air on a perfectly sunny Southern California day.
The house comes complete with a step down living room that provides an extra space to entertain company.
From the outside, the home looks more like a beautiful resort. It's the perfect location for a California couple.
The living room is open, spacious and provides the perfect opportunity to bring guests. Some might say they've got a full house!
The bar area leading out to the backyard pool provides a beautiful touch of sophistication coupled with fun.
The library adds the perfect touch for the modern home. Who wouldn't want to cozy up with a book and that view?!
This home is all about luxurious views and open green space. The rolling hills of Bel Air are the perfect backdrop for a lazy day in the sun.
No doubt their family has shared many good times together in this beautiful space. It practically screams game night!
It's clear that they spared no expense when it comes to decorating and making sure their backyard is pristine. This pool is a perfect staple for a beautiful home.
We can't wait to see what beautiful property the two snatch up next!
