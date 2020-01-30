Lori Loughlin and Husband Mossimo Giannuli’s $28 Million Bel Air Mansion Is For Sale

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Thu., Jan. 30, 2020 4:49 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli, Bel Air home

Zillow; Shutterstock

It's time for an upgrade! 

Full House star Lori Loughlin and her fashion mogul husband Mossimo Giannuli are parting ways with their luxurious Bel Air mansion, according to TMZ. The pair has quietly put their gorgeous home on the market for $28,650,000, and it's located in one of the most sought out locations in Los Angeles. The house is 12,000-square-feet and includes 6 bedrooms and 9 baths. 

While the two have been dealing with legal issues due to their alleged involvement in the recent college admissions scandal and the upcoming trial, sources confirm for the outlet that this move has nothing to do with their current trouble with the law. Apparently, Mossimo has always been a big fan of architecture, and the pair tends to switch up their properties every few years. 

Which is the only reason that someone would want to part with this gorgeous compound. The property is filled with beautiful greenery, a step down living room and a paneled library. Safe to say, this place is practically heaven on earth. 

Photos

Lori Loughlin's Life in Pictures Since the College Admissions Scandal

Scroll through the photos below to see the couples gorgeous L.A. home. 

Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Bel Air home

Zillow

Sweet Dreams

The master bedroom has plenty of natural light and beautiful doors that lead to the rolling hills of Bel Air Country Club. 

Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Bel Air home

Zillow

Bubble Bath Time

It's easy to take a bath when your bathtub looks that good. 

Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Bel Air home

Zillow

Dining Room Goals

Not only does the place come with a gorgeous dining room space, but the doors open to let in the fresh air on a perfectly sunny Southern California day. 

Article continues below

Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Bel Air home

Zillow

Moving On Up

The house comes complete with a step down living room that provides an extra space to entertain company. 

Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Bel Air home

Zillow

Birds Eye View

From the outside, the home looks more like a beautiful resort. It's the perfect location for a California couple. 

Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Bel Air home

Zillow

Entertainment & Living

The living room is open, spacious and provides the perfect opportunity to bring guests. Some might say they've got a full house! 

Article continues below

Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Bel Air home

Zillow

Drinks On Them

The bar area leading out to the backyard pool provides a beautiful touch of sophistication coupled with fun. 

Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Bel Air home

Zillow

Well Read

The library adds the perfect touch for the modern home. Who wouldn't want to cozy up with a book and that view?! 

Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Bel Air home

Zillow

As Far As the Eye Can See

This home is all about luxurious views and open green space. The rolling hills of Bel Air are the perfect backdrop for a lazy day in the sun. 

Article continues below

Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Bel Air home

Zillow

Family Time

No doubt their family has shared many good times together in this beautiful space. It practically screams game night! 

Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Bel Air home

Zillow

Perfect Pool Game

It's clear that they spared no expense when it comes to decorating and making sure their backyard is pristine. This pool is a perfect staple for a beautiful home. 

We can't wait to see what beautiful property the two snatch up next! 

Watch E! News weekday mornings at 7 a.m. and don't miss our 2020 Oscars: E's Inside Guide special Friday, Feb. 7 at 11 p.m.!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Lori Loughlin , Scandal , Real Estate , Home , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.