10 Stunning Details You Need to See From A Wrinkle in Time Premiere

by Diana Nguyen | Tue., Feb. 27, 2018 11:37 AM

ESC: Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Oprah Winfrey, Storm Reid

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

A Wrinkle in Time premiered Monday night, but there was nary a wrinkle in fabric in sight.

Stars including Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling brought their red carpet A-game, shining in celestial style. Of course, did we expect anything less? Keeping with the sci-fi fantasy theme, other celebrities also arrived in similar motifs and details.

For instance, Issa Rae—outfitted in head-to-toe sunshine yellow—channeled angelic vibes with a crown braid halo, while Tessa Thompson looked perfectly poised in her beaded blue frock, a visual interpretation of the night sky. However, it was her pink pout and bedazzled clutch featuring a crescent moon that really brought the ensemble together.

A Wrinkle in Time L.A. Premiere

Not all the celebrities paid tribute to the galactic theme, but their looks were just as enchanting and featured details you probably missed. 

ESC: Oprah Winfrey

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah's beauty look was impeccable: Her eye pigments perfectly matched her dress. To keep the look from appearing too dark, she wore gold-framed glasses that not only brightened up her face but—yep, you guessed it—perfectly matched with the metallic embellishment on her dress and shoes.

ESC: Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe

Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe

Though the mother-daughter duo could be practically twins, the younger beauty, in a subdued black ensemble, let her mom literally shine (in red sequined Michael Kors Collection) on her big night. 

ESC: Susan Kelechi Watson

Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Susan Kelechi Watson

The This Is Us star went for galactic-chic, in a Falguni Shane Peacock creation with organza appliqués and crystal star motifs.

ESC: Mindy Kaling

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling

From the fit of the dress, to the flawless makeup, to the hair with not a strand out of a place—Mindy has never looked better!

ESC: Storm Reid

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Storm Reid

Who is the 14-year-old's stylist? Because throwing a PJ-inspired slip tank over a fully beaded ballgown is just plain genius. 

ESC: Angela Bassett

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Angela Bassett

Is it us or did Angela channel some major Diana Ross vibes?

ESC: Tracee Ellis Ross

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Tracee Ellis Ross

The Michael Kors Collection strapless floral gown is beautiful, but paired with satin pink boots? Game over—the Blackish star wins. 

ESC: Janelle Monae

Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

Janelle Monae

Everyone stop what they are doing! The actress-singer broke from her typical black-and-white ensembles to wear Wolk Morais in a very hot shade of pink. 

ESC: Issa Rae

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Issa Rae

Move over, crown braids! Halo braids will be everywhere come Coachella. 

ESC: Tessa Thompson

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Tessa Thompson

Not only did the Annihilation actress look like the midnight sky in a beaded frock, but her clutch, featuring a bedazzled crescent moon, was the perfect accoutrement. 

