Baby Driver star Ansel Elgort and Call Me By Your Name actor Timothée Chalamet aren't just fellow nominees at this Sunday's 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards, but it turns out that the young ones are also old high school buds, who nowadays are rising to the top—together.

Recently Ansel took to Instagram to share a too-cute post at a New York Knicks game with his high school pal, who also attended New York's famed Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts with the tall actor.

Ansel wrote, "Laguardia high school pride. It's really crazy, Timmy and I played on the same basketball team, we had the same drama teacher Mr.Shifman, we had the same science teacher Mr.Singh, and then in the same year, both of us are nominated for a f$&king Golden Globe!!!"

The 23-year-old added, "Living the dream sitting courtside at the Knicks game together. Life is crazy. Congrats to you Timmy."

But Ansel and Timothée aren't the only famous faces who have hit the halls of high school together!

