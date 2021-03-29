Rachel Bilson Was "Super Bummed" After Rami Malek Asked Her to Delete Their High School Photo

Watch : What's in Rachel Bilson Bag at NYFW?

Oh, snap!

Rachel Bilson is spilling the tea on her interesting interaction with her former classmate and fellow Hollywood star, Rami Malek.

While speaking on Dax Shepard and Monica Padma's Armchair Expert podcast on Monday, March 29, The O.C. actress opened up about the time the Oscar winner asked her to delete their high school photo off of Instagram.

Hint: The Take Two actress revealed she "was just a little bummed at how it was handled."

For a refresher, in February 2019, Rachel posted an epic throwback image of her and Rami looking elated to be in New York City when they were teenagers. At the time, she jokingly commented on his '90s fashion and wrote, "Hey @ramimalek where'd you get that gold chain? #tbt #oscarworthy #dontforgetthelittlepeople."

But according to the Hart of Dixie star, the 39-year-old actor wasn't in the mood to take a walk down memory lane.