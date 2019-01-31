Katharine McPhee Shares the Best Throwback Photo With Meghan Markle

Talk about a royal blast from the past!

Broadway star and Smash and Scorpion alum Katharine McPhee posted on her Instagram page on Thursday a throwback photo of her and none other than Meghan Markle, aka the Duchess of Sussex, when they were younger, posing together while all dressed up.

"Meghan and I did musicals together as kids," McPhee wrote. "She grew up to be the Duchess of Sussex and I grew up to star on the West End, so same life if you ask me. #TBT"

McPhee and Markle were both born and raised in the Los Angeles area and began their entertainment careers there.