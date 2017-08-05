Cynthia Bailey, who married Peter Thomas in 2011, during the show's third season finale, was seen getting her divorce proceedings underway during RHOA's ninth season premiere last fall.

"Peter and I have been living apart for about 5 months now," the model, who had consulted a lawyer but not yet filed for divorce, said on the show. "The last time we saw each other, I expressed my unhappiness in this marriage and my intentions to move forward in a different direction. Peter and I never painted a picture that our marriage was perfect. My breaking point was last year. I just felt like, you know, this is it. There's not going to be real change."

"I want to take some time for myself. I think the time apart has been good for him as well. It wasn't like I had to do it right this second but the more we got used to not being together and living together, the easier this divorce is going to be," Bailey opened up to E! News about her separation from Thomas in July 2016. "I don't want it to be an ugly divorce because I still love Peter. I just don't want to be married to Peter anymore."

Thomas, meanwhile, claimed he was totally blindsided by Bailey's use of the D-word. He went on The Wendy Williams Show soon after to tell his side of the story in response to Bailey telling E! of her intent to divorce him. "The guys on the show never, ever get a voice."

"We got married on the show and everything that we do is under a microscope," he said, "and Cynthia's not really good with dealing with that whole pressure, that's not who she is. So we talked about separation, but we didn't talk about divorce. So my phone was blowing up one morning."

Asked why he thought the marriage ended, Thomas said, "Again, our whole marriage was on the show, and it's not easy to live that life when every time I go out, if I'm with any staff member...someone's sayin' 'I'm doin' this, I'm doin' that,' so she can't deal with the ridicule of that. I don't think she was built for that."

Wendy asked pointedly why they didn't just leave the show. "They don't pay me to be on reality TV, they pay her," Thomas said. "But they're paying you this season, right?" William smiled. "Well, they're gonna have to work it out, right?" he smiled back.

In response to Wendy's guess that Cynthia might not have felt that he deserved the respect of a chance to announce their divorce in a joint statement, Thomas denied cheating. "Never. I have never. Never!" he insisted.