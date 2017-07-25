Why 23-Year-Old Justin Bieber Needs a Break

In addition to hearing screaming just about anywhere he goes, let alone when he's onstage, the "Let Me Love You" singer's use of social media to maintain a tight bond with the Beliebers became its own 24/7 side gig—one that has been rewarding, in the form of his fans' corresponding loyalty, and constrictive, in that a lot of his fans also approach him with a sense of ownership.

Bieber once estimated that he'd probably posed for hundreds of thousands of selfies over the course of his career—a number that presumably contributed to him informing people via Instagram in May 2016 that he was "done taking pictures."

"It has gotten to the point that people won't even say hi to me or recognize me as a human. I feel like a zoo animal, and I wanna be able to to keep my sanity," he wrote. "I realize people will be disappointed, but I don't owe anybody a picture. And people who say, 'But I bought ur album,' know that you got my album and you got what you paid for… AN ALBUM! It doesn't say in fine print whenever you see me you also get a photo."

Words that now, especially when considering his still-tender age, almost bring us to tears. Sure, Bieber theoretically has some obligation to his fans to interact in some form, considering he like most pop super-stars is nothing without them; but all this time he's still just been a kid, with not too many years, if any, separating him from the most avid Beliebers.

Something else the Beliebers made sure to stay on top of over the last few years was the state of his relationship, or lack thereof, with Selena Gomez. For awhile after their initial breakup in 2012, they continued to hang out off and on—a relatable spate of behavior that certainly took its toll on her, and seemingly did the same to him (though he has dated a lot in the meantime).

And plenty of folks, presumably some Jelena shippers among the bunch, took it so far as to criticize his relationship with Sofia Richie when he dated her last summer.