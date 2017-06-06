There's something in the water this summer. Over the course of a few weeks, stars have departed Kevin Can Wait, Silicon Valley and Chicago PD. Some exits were explained, while others remain a mystery.

On CBS's Kevin Can Wait, Erinn Hayes, who played wife to Kevin James' character, will not return for the second season as part of a creative overhaul, according to reports. "True, I've been let go from the show. Very sad, I had a great experience season 1," Hayes confirmed on Twitter. "Thank you for all the support from our wonderful fans."

As Hayes exits, Leah Remini, James' King of Queens costar, arrives. Remini will return as a series regular after a season one guest gig. On Kevin Can Wait, Remini plays James' character's former police partner.