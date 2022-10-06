Chicago P.D.'s Jesse Lee Soffer Shares Message to Fans After His Final Episode

Chicago P.D. bid farewell to original cast member Jesse Lee Soffer on the NBC series' Oct. 5 episode. See the actor's heartfelt message to fans of his character, Detective Jay Halstead.

Chicago P.D. is saying goodbye to one of its stars.

Original cast member Jesse Lee Soffer hung up his badge on the NBC drama's Oct. 5 episode, which saw his character, Detective Jay Halstead, resign from the force and take on a new job in the army after killing a suspect during a fight. And just like his character bid farewell to his wife, Detective Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) and Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), the actor took to Twitter after the episode to bid farewell to fans.

"For anyone that's ever been a Halstead fan, I just want you to know that I'm grateful," Soffer tweeted. "Thank you for going on this journey with me. I'm just grateful."

Fans flooded the tweet's replies with heartfelt messages, with one user writing, "Show won't be the same without you for sure," and another tweeting, "Thank you for everything Jesse. CPD is forever my favorite show because of you."

The show's official Twitter account also showed some love for the star, responding to Soffer's tweet with three heart emojis.

The 38-year-old announced his exit from the show on Aug. 29. He said in a statement to Variety, "I want to thank the incredible fans for their unwavering support during the past 10 years," and went on to thank series creator Dick Wolf and the show's cast and crew.

"To create this hour drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show," his statement continued. "I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead."

Before Chicago P.D. premiered in 2014, Soffer first appeared as Det. Halstead in Chicago Fire's season two premiere the year prior. Both series are a part of Wolf's One Chicago franchise, which also includes Chicago Med.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on NBC. Catch new episodes streaming the next day on Peacock.

Lori Allen/NBC
Jesse Lee Soffer, Chicago P.D.

Jesse Lee Soffer will exit his beloved Detective Jay Halstead role in Chicago P.D.'s 10th season. After thanking the cast and show's creator Dick Wolf, Soffer shared in a statement, "To create this hour drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show. I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead."

ABC
Michael Fishman, The Conners

Michael Fishman will not be back for The Conners' fifth season. However, Fishman indicated that his exit from the show was not his call, noting in a statement, "While I was told I would not be returning for season five, Lanford was a valuable place to grow up, learn and develop. I was incredibly lucky to return home and demonstrate my expansion. As I venture into the world to build the future, I send tremendous love and success to everyone involved in production."

Michael Parmelee/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
Kelli Giddish, Law & Order: SVU

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actress took to Instagram on Aug. 24 to announce that the NBC series' upcoming 24th season will be her last. "Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life," Giddish wrote. "I've been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years."

Erik Voake/Getty Images for Hulu
Jordan Elsass, Superman & Lois

In August, Warner Bros confirmed the role of Jonathan Kent will be recast after Jordan Elsass left the show citing personal reasons.

Nelly Kiss/CBS via Getty Images
Christiane Paul, FBI: International

In July, it was reported that Christiane Paul has exited CBS' FBI: International. Actress Eva-Jane Willis has since joined the cast.

Netflix
Tanya Reynolds, Sex Education

In July, Tanya Reynolds confirmed that she would not return to Sex Education for season four. "I loved every minute of it and I loved Lily with my whole entire heart," she told the UK's Radio Times. "Three seasons was just a really perfect amount for me."

Netflix
Patricia Allison, Sex Education

Patricia Allison, who played Ola on three seasons of Netflix's Sex Education, announced her departure from the show in July 2022.

HULU
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale

After appearing on all four seasons of The Handmaid's Tale as Emily/Ofglen, Alexis Bledel announced her exit from the show.

"After much thought, I felt I had to step away from The Handmaid's Tale at this time," Alexis said. "I am forever grateful to [creator] Bruce Miller for writing such truthful and resonant scenes for Emily, and to Hulu, MGM, the cast and crew for their support."

Virginia Sherwood/NBC
Anthony Anderson, Law & Order

Say goodbye to Detective Bernard!

On May 27, E! News confirmed that Anthony Anderson will not star in season 22 of NBC's Law & Order.

Netflix
Simone Ashley, Sex Education

In April, Simone Ashley confirmed that she would not appear in the fourth season of Netflix's Sex Education. "No," she said on Good Morning Britain. "I get asked that all the time, no."

But, she has a good reason: "I'm a Bridgerton gal now."

PBS
Charlotte Spencer, Sanditon

Charlotte Spencer has exited the PBS period drama.

CBS
Lina Enzo, S.W.A.T.

On May 23, it was announced that Lina Enzo, who stars as Officer Christine "Chris" Alonso, will not return to the CBS series for its sixth season.

Liam Daniel/Netflix
Ruby Stokes, Bridgerton

After playing Francesca Bridgerton for two seasons, the actress left to star in Netflix's new show Lockwood & Co. 

Anatomy of a Scandal star Hannah Dodd will replace Ruby in season three.

Apple TV+
F. Murray Abraham, Mythic Quest

F. Murray Abraham, the Oscar-winning actor who played C.W Longbottom on Apple TV+'s Mythic Quest for two seasons, left show abruptly in April 2022.

"F. Murray Abraham will not be returning to season three of Mythic Quest," said Lionsgate, the studio that produces the show. "Beyond that, we do not comment on matters concerning personnel."

Alison Cohen Rosa/HBO
Thomas Cocquerel, Gilded Age

After breaking the heart of Louisa Jacobson's Marian Brook in the Gilded Age, Thomas Cocquerel's Tom Raikes is gone. In April 2022, HBO confirmed he's no longer a series regular.

Bettina Strauss/The CW
Jesse L. Martin, The Flash

In April 2022, it was announced that Jesse L. Martin was leaving The Flash as a series regular after eight seasons. The actor, who plays Captain Joe West on the DC superhero drama, is still expected to appear as a guest star on the show's ninth season.

Tom Griscom/FOX
Miles Fowler, The Resident

In April 2022, it was revealed that Miles Fowler had exited The Resident after only one season on the show. According to his rep, who told TVLine, the actor only had a one-season contract with the medical drama.

HBO Max
Gavin Leatherwood, Sex Lives of College Girls

In March 2022, Gavin Leatherwood revealed that he will not be returning for season two of Sex Lives of College Girls. revealing to Us Weekly that he wanted to "keep spreading our wings and leading ourselves to other projects."

Kelsey McNeal via Getty Images
Grown-ish Cast

Francia Raisa (Ana), Emily Arlook (Nomi), Chloe Bailey (Jazz), Luka Sabbat (Luca), Halle Bailey (Sky), and Jordan Buhat (Vivek) left the show in the season four finale, which aired March 24 on Freeform. Having graduated from college, the characters are entering a new chapter in their lives.

CBS
Jorja Fox, CSI: Las Vegas

After William Petersen decided to skip season two of the CSI: Las Vegas revival, Jorja followed suit. She explained in a Twitter post, "I personally just can't split Sara and Grissom up again. So goes Grissom…..So goes Sara. Wherever they go, they belong together."

A few days later, co-star Mel Rodriguez also decided not to participate in season 2, according to Entertainment Weekly.

FOX via Getty Images
Lisa Edelstein, 9-1-1: Lone Star

Though the moment wasn't shown in the Feb. 28 episode, it's explained that Gwyn is hit by a car and dies. But 9-1-1 is known for its occasional dream sequence, so Edelstein hasn't ruled out a return. "I mean, the producers refused to give me the traditional ‘It's a series wrap for Lisa' send-off," she told TVLine, "so one never knows!" 

John Fleenor/ABC via Getty Images
Richard Flood, Grey's Anatomy

Dr. Cormac Hayes resigned from his role as Head of Pediatric Surgery at Sloan Grey Memorial in the March 3 episode. According to Flood, he left the show because "three years on the show felt right for me," according to Deadline.

Colin Bentley/The CW
Nick Zano, Legends of Tomorrow

In the season seven finale, Nate Heywood, a.k.a. Steel, was stripped of his powers after running through a World War I battlefield and inhaling mustard gas. Left powerless, he returned to the totem to be with his girlfriend, Zari 1.0.

Freeform/Troy Harvey
Maia Mitchell, Good Trouble

After playing Callie Foster in The Fosters spinoff Good Trouble for nine years, Maia decided it was time to exit the series. "While I have been so beyond fortunate to have this career and a job that I love, with not an iota of regret," she wrote on Instagram, "for quite some time I have suppressed an undeniable gravitational pull to return home to Australia to be closer to my nearest and dearest."

In the series, Callie and her boyfriend, Jamie, played by Beau Mirchoff, move to Washington D.C. to pursue new careers.

