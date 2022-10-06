Chicago P.D.'s Jesse Lee Soffer Shares Message to Fans After His Final Episode

Chicago P.D. is saying goodbye to one of its stars.
Original cast member Jesse Lee Soffer hung up his badge on the NBC drama's Oct. 5 episode, which saw his character, Detective Jay Halstead, resign from the force and take on a new job in the army after killing a suspect during a fight. And just like his character bid farewell to his wife, Detective Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) and Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), the actor took to Twitter after the episode to bid farewell to fans.
"For anyone that's ever been a Halstead fan, I just want you to know that I'm grateful," Soffer tweeted. "Thank you for going on this journey with me. I'm just grateful."
Fans flooded the tweet's replies with heartfelt messages, with one user writing, "Show won't be the same without you for sure," and another tweeting, "Thank you for everything Jesse. CPD is forever my favorite show because of you."
The show's official Twitter account also showed some love for the star, responding to Soffer's tweet with three heart emojis.
The 38-year-old announced his exit from the show on Aug. 29. He said in a statement to Variety, "I want to thank the incredible fans for their unwavering support during the past 10 years," and went on to thank series creator Dick Wolf and the show's cast and crew.
"To create this hour drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show," his statement continued. "I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead."
Before Chicago P.D. premiered in 2014, Soffer first appeared as Det. Halstead in Chicago Fire's season two premiere the year prior. Both series are a part of Wolf's One Chicago franchise, which also includes Chicago Med.
Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on NBC. Catch new episodes streaming the next day on Peacock.
(E!, NBC and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)