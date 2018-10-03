Chelsea Peretti is leaving Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Peretti took to Twitter to announce her exit from the comedy which is poised to make its official NBC debut sometime during midseason.

"B99 fans. Hiiiiiiiiiiii. Chelsea Peretti, here. I won't be doing a full season of Brooklyn Nine Nine in Season 6. But that doesn't mean I won't ever be back, winky face emoji, heart emoji. I want to thank you for the hours you spent watching Gina be Gina: confident, idiotic-but-smart, pithy, and infused with rhythm and cell-phone radiation," she said in a series of tweets.

Peretti went on to say Emmy Rossum, who recently announced her exit from Shameless, said it best and tweeted Rossum's farewell letter with the parts relevant to Peretti's exit bolded. See it below.