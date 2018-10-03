Damon Wayans Says He's Quitting Lethal Weapon

The Lethal Weapon drama—off camera¬—continues. In an interview with EUR on set of the Fox series, Damon Wayans announced his plans to quit the series.

"I'm going to be quitting the show in December after we finish the initial 13, so I really don't know what they're planning, but that's what I'm planning. I'm a 58-year-old diabetic and I'm working 16-hour days… Murtaugh said, ‘too old for this.'"

Wayans has played Roger Murtaugh since the TV series version of the blockbuster franchise started airing on Fox in 2016. Danny Glover played the part in the films. Clayne Crawford starred in the first two seasons opposite Wayans as Martin Riggs, the role originated by Mel Gibson in the film series. Crawford was fired from the series after the second season. Seann William Scott joined the show in its third season as a new character and partner for Murtaugh.