What Iggy Azalea Has Been Up to Since "Fancy" Topped the Charts

Meanwhile, Iggy was starting to make headlines more with her outspokenness on Twitter, where she ranted about the invasion of her privacy by the paparazzi and even Papa John's Pizza, press attention dealings with other artists than her music.

Feuds In recent years, the rapper has gotten into wars of words with Snoop Dogg and Erykah Badu and also got involved in a lengthy and racially charged feud with Azalea Banks.

"The artists that criticize me don't have as much success as me, so I think it gets them riled up, because they're not selling as much as I am," Iggy told Remix magazine in 2016. "I honestly think that's what it boils down to...I don't want to say it's just people being jealous, but I do think the level of success I've had and how many fans I have and the amount of records I sell does have a lot to do with it."

In 2015, the rapper expressed her annoyance at the lackluster reception for her single with Britney.

"Its difficult to send a song up the charts without additional promo and tv performances etc. unfortunately im just featured...," Azalea tweeted at the time. "I would have enjoyed performing it alot, i think it got off to a powerful start. but you need content to compete in 2015."

Many interpreted her words to be shade thrown at Spears, who later posted, "Can't wait to get back to Vegas. So thankful I have shows for the rest of the year to look forward to... #YouWantAPieceOfMe," alluding to Iggy's cancelled Great Escape tour.