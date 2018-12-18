How Katie Holmes Completely Reinvented Her Life After Her Marriage to Tom Cruise Ended

And then, in 2007, Holmes walked away from the Batman sequel, due to "scheduling conflicts." Of course there was an accompanying rumor—untrue—that she was fired because Warner Bros. didn't like how Cruise had sucked all the publicity air out of the room ahead of the film's June 2005 release. But the very possibility that Cruise was involved in Holmes' decision to leave, even voluntarily, carried enough intrigue on its own. (The scheduling conflicts may have also been referring to her husband's schedule. Cruise told Playboy in 2012, not long before they split up, "When Kate's shooting, I'm there with her and the kids. We're always together.")

Nolan wanted her to reprise the role but Holmes "wasn't available," was all the filmmaker said before The Dark Knight came out—starring Maggie Gyllenhaal as the new Rachel Dawes. In 2012, ahead of the release of The Dark Knight Rises, Morgan Freemanshot down an old rumor that he took issue with how Cruise was seemingly controlling Holmes during the Batman Begins press tour seven years prior. "I don't recall any knowledge of how Katie was even treated," Freeman, who had just shot Oblivion with Cruise, told Newsweek. "I don't know anything about it, really, and I certainly never commented on it."

And Holmes certainly wasn't going to dredge it up when Business Insider asked her in 2016 about her one-and-done turn as Rachel.

"You know, I really enjoyed working on the first one and I wish I could have worked with Chris Nolan again and I hope to work with him again," she said. "It was a decision that I made at that time and it was right for me at that moment, so I don't have any regrets. I think that Maggie did a wonderful job."