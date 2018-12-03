Pete Davidson Is "Dating Again" 2 Months After Ariana Grande Split

"I've kept my mouth shut. Never mentioned any names, never said a word about anyone or anything. I'm trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole entire world just trashes him without any facts of frame of reference," he began. "Especially in today's climate where everyone loves to be offended and upset it truly is mind boggling. I've been getting online bullied and in public by people for 9 months."

Davidson, who has spoken about his mental health issues in the past, also mentioned this in his note. He continued, "I've spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don't want to be on this earth. I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won't. I'm upset I even have to say this."

He concluded, "To all those holding me down and seeing this for what it is – I see you and I love you."