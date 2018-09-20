Robert Kamau/GC Images
Pete Davidson is back on Instagram, two months after deleting all of his posts off of the social media platform.
The 24-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian returned to Instagram on Thursday to post a video of a group of paparazzi taking his picture on the streets of New York City. "Hey, how are ya? How you guys doing?" Davidson can be heard asking the photographers as they continue to take his picture. "You guys look great, alright. Ah! Welcome home!"
Davidson captioned the video, "@nbcsnl back next week. f--k the internet tho..."
After purging his social media photos back in July, he told his followers via Instagram Story, "No, there's nothing wrong. No, nothing happened. No, there's nothing cryptic about anything. I just don't wanna be on Instagram anymore. Or any social media platform."
"The internet is an evil place and it doesn't make me feel good. Why should I spend any time on negative energy when my real life is f--king lit. The fact that I even have to say this proves my point," he continued. "I love you all and I'm sure I'll be back at some point."
Davidson's return to Instagram comes just a few days after he and girlfriend Ariana Grande decided not to attend the 2018 Emmys. "Contrary to reports, Ariana will not be attending the Emmys tonight. Pete has also opted to not attend to be with her in New York," Grande's rep told E! News earlier this week. "Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend. She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding."
It was just two weeks ago that Grande's ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, passed away at the age of 26. Grande was spotted with friends in NYC this week as she continues to mourn Miller's death.