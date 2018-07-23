Pete Davidson is tired of the negativity.

On Monday, the Saturday Night Live star took down all of his photos on Instagram, including the adorable photos with his fiancé, Ariana Grande.

And the madness doesn't stop there. It appears the pop star has disabled the comments section on her own Instagram. She later tweeted, "The energy you put out is exactly what you get back, please create a beautiful life for yourselves."

Davidson explained the social media purge in his Instagram Stories, telling followers, "No, there's nothing wrong. No, nothing happened. No, there's nothing cryptic about anything. I just don't wanna be on Instagram anymore. Or any social media platform."

"The internet is an evil place and it doesn't make me feel good. Why should I spend any time on negative energy when my real life is f--king lit. The fact that I even have to say this proves my point," he continued.

But before fans could panic, the star said, "I love you all and I'm sure I'll be back at some point."