The Definitive Guide to Hollywood's Most Under-the-Radar Couples From Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling to Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn

A desire to shield her offspring may be something that fuels Rachel Weisz now that she and husband Daniel Craig are expecting their first child together. (She also has a 12-year-old son with director Darren Aronofsky; he has a 25-year-old daughter with actress Fiona Loudon.) But, frankly, they never wanted to invite outsiders into their marriage. A union they managed to pull off, by the way, like a pair of secret agents. Not even the blurriest of pap photos exist of their 2011 vows.

Pumped for details some nine months later by GQ, he refused to indulge, only confirming the obvious: They were happy and very much in love. "We got away with it. We did it privately. And I've got a lot of people to thank for that," he said of the New York ceremony attended by just four guests. "But that was the point. We did it for private reasons. Because we didn't want it f--ked up, because that would be sharing a secret. And the whole point is that it was a secret."

Seven years in, Weisz revels in "being Mrs. Craig," she recently told The New York Times, she's simply not interested in divulging all of the reasons why. "He's just too famous," she noted to More magazine in 2015. "It would be a betrayal. You have to protect your marriage."