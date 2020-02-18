You can run, you can hide, but ultimately there's no escaping Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova's love.

The Grammy-winning singer and the tennis champ first met in late 2001, when Kournikova took the role playing Iglesias' love interest in his "Escape" music video, a TRL hit for the new millennium—and, while there were some things to sort out before they could be together forever...

It was game, set, love match.

"She's beautiful, talented, great tennis player," Iglesias said appreciatively but nonchalantly about his co-star in a Making of the Video feature. "...It doesn't take a good actor to kiss Anna and try to make it believable."

After spending the better part of two decades as one of the most private of high-profile couples, having successfully surrounded themselves with tight-lipped people who obviously have better things to do than leak details about the couple to inquiring minds, they confirmed last week via Instagram—their version of shouting news from the rooftop—that their third child together was born on Jan. 30. They're also parents of 2-year-old twins Nicholas and Lucy.