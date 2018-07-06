Not exactly a laughing matter, but one could see how, at this point, the family finds it comical. Last December the sitcom star turned dependable leading man and the outspoken actress he's dubbed "my Queen" marked 20 years of marriage, an almost unheard of milestone within the confines of Hollywood. It's an occasion even mere mortals canonize, celebrating each other with an anniversary bash or at least the traditional piece of china. But the parents to Jaden Smith, 19, and Willow, now 17, simply gave each other a high-five, the Suicide Squad actor, 49, told E! News and kept it moving.

It's not that they have a blasé attitude toward their accomplishment, Will, also dad to son Trey Smith, 25, from his first marriage to Sheree Fletcher, recently revealed in an interview on TIDAL's Rap Radar podcast, it's just at this point what they have has surpassed traditional unions. "We don't even say we're married anymore," he explained. "We refer to ourselves as 'life partners,' where you get into that space where you realize you are literally with somebody for the rest of your life. There's no deal breakers. There's nothing she could do—ever—nothing that would break our relationship. She has my support till death, and it feels so good to get to that space."

Obviously Jada, 46, is in complete lockstep. "Here's the thing about Will and I, it's like, we are family, that's never going down! It's just not! Ever!" she dished to Sway Calloway during a June 13 interview on Sway in the Morning on SiriusXM's Shade 45. "It doesn't matter, all that relationship and what people think, ideas of a husband and a partner and all that, man, whatever, at the end of the day, that's a man that can rely on me for the rest of his life, period."