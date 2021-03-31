See the Gossip Girl Stars, Then & Now

Watch : Kristen Bell Teases Her "Gossip Girl" Return

Spotted: Gossip Girl alum Jessica Szohr enjoying her 36th birthday on March 31. And what better gift can we give the actress formerly known as Vanessa Abrams than an update on the rest of the cast of the CW hit series?

After its premiere in September 2007, Gossip Girl quickly became a pop culture phenomenon, influencing style (Didn't it seem like every girl suddenly was wearing headbands and colorful tights?), vernacular ("OMFG!") and, of course, making major stars out of its young cast.

GG's OG crew—Blake Lively, Penn Badgley, Leighton Meester, Ed Westwick, Chace Crawford and Taylor Momsen—became big effin' deals, with Szohr, Sebastian Stan and Hilary Duff eventually hitting the UES to join in on the fun over the show's six-season run.

And now, the next generation of Upper East Siders is coming to HBO Max, with the streaming service set to launch a continuation of the beloved teen drama series later this year. So what better time to check in with the original series' stars?