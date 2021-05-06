Hilary Duff Reveals What Really Led to Demise of Lizzie McGuire Revival

Watch : Hilary Duff Confirms "Lizzie McGuire" Reboot Is Dead

What killed our Lizzie McGuire dreams? According to Hilary Duff, it was too much "love" for the titular character that halted the planned Disney+ revival in its tracks.

In an interview with SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, the Younger star spoke about fighting to make the version of her Disney Channel sitcom Lizzie McGuire that made sense to her on the streaming platform—only for it to ultimately not work out.

"That's kind of been the battle," she explained. "Like I don't want to call it a battle cause everyone's on very like loving terms between, you know, me and Disney, but that that's been the thing. I think they're really trying to figure out what kind of content they want living on Disney+, and that doesn't totally align with, like, where I see Lizzie right now, you know, and I'm like very protective of her and they're very protective of her."

Hilary added that it was important for her that fans who grew up with Lizzie would be able to connect with the character as an adult woman, just as they did when she played the role as a teen.

"It only makes sense to me to shoot a show where she's acting like a 30-year-old in a modern world," said the actress.