Gossip Girl Showrunner Teases a "Messy" OG Is Returning for Season 2

Sparks are about to fly in New York City.

On June 22, the official Instagram account for HBO Max's Gossip Girl reboot quietly released a teaser for season two. And fans of the original CW series are sure to be excited by the upload, as the new footage hints that Michelle Trachtenberg will be reprising her role of bad girl Georgina Sparks.

Alongside grainy footage of a dark haired beauty sitting alone in a theater, a warning flashed across the screen, "It only takes one spark to start a fire."

Outside Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester), Georgina is the one to stir the Upper East Side pot. So, you can understand why we're feeling pretty confident about her possible return.

Showrunner Joshua Safran further hinted at an appearance by Michelle, who played the troublemaking socialite between 2007 and 2012. When asked on Twitter who would be the "messiest" in season two, he replied, "How do you define messy? Fun on purpose messy or destruction messy? Same answer, I guess - see the post from GG today."