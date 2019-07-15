Jenelle Evans and David Eason Get New Puppies After Dog Shooting Incident

Jenelle Evans and David Eason won't let their recent drama stop them from expanding.

The reality TV duo recently adopted two Anatolian Shepherd puppies named Buddy and Junior, David announced on his YouTube page on Sunday.

"Recently we had to find a better way of protecting our chickens and livestock," he explained in the video's description. "We have hawks and crows always eating the heads off our chickens and plastic owls are not doing the trick. Our pit bull Jax killed and maimed on of our pigs that was around 80lbs. With that in mind plus the many chickens Jax killed and ate we decided to give him to a friend."

"After lots of research we came across this breed of dog called the Anatolian Shepherd," he continued. "They are one of the most unique types of dog I have ever seen and have the best temperament and disposition of any dog I have ever owned. They are a livestock guardian breed and do not mind eating and sleeping with all our animals on The Land!"