by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jul. 11, 2019 1:02 PM
Did Jenelle Evans' husband David Eason really shoot and kill their dog? Police have now closed their investigation into the case due to lack of evidence and say the reality star made up the story for publicity.
In May, the North Carolina native had told Us Weekly on the record that David "killed" her French bulldog dog Nugget because the pet "snapped" at their 2-year-old daughter, Ensley. She adding that her husband "just took her and shot her in the woods...about two acres away from the house." Jenelle later told E! News, "Thankfully the kids did not see him shoot the dog." She mourned the loss of the pet on Instagram.
Jenelle lost her role on Teen Mom 2 over the reported incident and police, animal control services and child protective services launched investigations. She and David soon temporarily lost custody of Ensley, Jenelle's son Kaiser and David's older daughter Maryssa. Following a legal battle, they recently regained custody of the kids. On Thursday, local police released a statement about closing their joint investigation with animal control and details of what Jenelle told them.
"[Jenelle] contacted Columbus County Sheriff's Office by public service. [She] advised that on April 29th, at approximately 6:30 pm, her dog bit her daughter, leaving a scratch on her face," the Columbus County Sheriff's Office in Whiteville, North Carolina said in a statement to E! News on Thursday. "[She] advised that her husband, David Eason, threw the dog outside. She then advised that after David realized that the dog scratched their child, he went outside and shot the dog. During this conversation, Jenelle stated that she did hear a gunshot but did not witness the incident."
Police said that on May 13, they conducted a search of the couple's property, which David authorized, and found no blood evidence or any other physical evidence to validate that an animal had been fatally injured there. A day later, Jenelle was questioned about the alleged incident she had reported.
"Jenelle's accounts were inconsistent with her original account of the events that occurred on April 29," the statement said. "Jenelle advised that she was inside with her children at the time of the alleged event. She advised that she never heard or saw anything to indicate that David shot her dog. Jenelle advised that she did not want the Columbus County Sheriff's Office or the District Attorney's Office to continue with the investigation. Jenelle advised that this was her decision that she made on her own free will. She advised that she was not coerced into making this decision."
"Jenelle advised that 'she don't know where the dog is,'" the statement continued. "She also advised that 'I don't know if she was shot or killed or not.' Jenelle stated that the reason she filed the animal cruelty report was for the publicity and because she did not know where her dog was."
Jenelle and David have not commented on the police statement.
After the report of the alleged killing was first made public, David had shared on Instagram a video of the dog appearing to snap at Ensley's face, writing, "I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face... whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that shit at all. I'm all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me. You can hate me all you want but this isnt the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge weather or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME."
David has since deleted the post.
"Columbus County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigators located no physical evidence to substantiate that the allegations against David Eason are factual," the police statement said. "The evidence collected indicates that the allegations of animal cruelty were fabricated. Therefore, Columbus County Sheriff's Office is closing this investigation. No charges will be filed in this case."
Police also said they closed an investigation into a separate incident, in which Jenelle and her husband had on May 15 received an envelope containing a white powder. The substance was tested and deemed unharmful.
The statement also said that "the quantity of calls and emails" that the Sheriff's Office and other agencies received about the alleged animal cruelty case was "so abundant that individuals had to be removed from their normal duties to answer thousands of redundant calls," which "slowed the progress of the investigation, and delayed normal daily operations."
"Social media can be a great tool when utilized for positive interactions," the statement said "In this case, social media posts were utilized to incite follower's emotions to gain publicity."
—Reporting by Jessica Finn
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?