Authorities have gotten involved after Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans' husband David Eason allegedly intentionally shot and killed her dog, and he could face jail time if found guilty.

On Wednesday, the Columbus County Sheriff's Office and Columbus County Animal Control in the couple's home state of North Carolina initiated a joint investigation into allegations of animal cruelty in connection with the incident that reportedly occurred at the couple's Riegelwood home, according to a police statement. Evans and Eason, who has not admitted taking a specific action against the dog, have not commented.

Evans told Us Weekly that Eason "killed" her French bulldog dog Nugget because the pet "snapped" at their 2-year-old daughter, Ensley, adding that her husband "just took her and shot her in the woods...about two acres away from the house." Police had previously told Radar Online that they received a call on Tuesday, during which "it was relayed that the woman's husband had killed her dog."

According to North Carolina State law, a first-time offender who is found to have intentionally killed an animal would be guilty of a class 1 misdemeanor, which would carry a maximum sentence of 120 days in jail. If there is found to have been malicious intent in the killing, the crime gets bumped to a class H felony, which carries a maximum sentence of 25 months behind bars.

Evans, who mourned Nugget's loss on Instagram, told E! News on Wednesday she has since left the family's home to get away from Eason and is "very much considering divorcing" her husband, who she's been married to for nearly two years. She also said, "Thankfully the kids did not see him shoot the dog. They are still with me. I am very much considering pressing charges against him for this." Evans told Us Weekly that her son Kaiser, 4, and Ensley "were inside and just got done playing" when Eason killed the dog, while his 11-year-old daughter, Maryssa "immediately went to her bedroom and didn't come out all night until the next day."