Everything You Didn't See on TV at the Grammy Awards

Diana Ross put on a spectacle that had the entire Staples Center on its feet and cheering. Her daughter Tracee Ellis Ross greeted her with a huge hug afterwards and the iconic singer was swarmed by people.

Kylie stood up and cheered for the ASTROWORLD rapper during his performance. Grammy winner Drake also showed his love for the fellow rapper. It also looked like Travis lost his shoe at one point inside the cage, but someone grabbed it and threw it to him before he went backstage.

Like other award shows of the past, A-Rod looked like his girlfriend J.Lo's biggest fan as she sang beautifully onstage during the Motown tribute. He had a huge smile on his face and nodded his head along to the music. He gave everyone around him hugs when it was all over. Similarly, Maren Morris got up out of her seat and swayed to the songs. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Post Malone looked a little bored during the tribute and sat sipping his drink.

Cardi B made history when she won Best Rap Album for Invasion of Privacy and looked shocked onstage. Offset held onto her and embraced her offstage. Lady Gaga gave Cardi a huge hug on her way back to her seat and they took some photos together. While this was happening, Offset took pics with Jaden Smith.