Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga Surprise Las Vegas Audience With "Shallow" Duet

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Jan. 27, 2019 11:12 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, 2018 Venice Film Festival

Daniele Venturelli/GC Images

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper performed "Shallow" live for the first time ever on Saturday night.

During Gaga's Enigma residency concert in Las Vegas, the singer invited her A Star Is Born co-star and director up on the stage with her. Cooper, who was seated in the audience, had the crowd cheering as he joined Gaga to perform their duet.

After sharing a hug, Gaga announced to Cooper, "I even got you in-ears."

"Jackson never used these," Cooper, referencing his character Jackson Maine, told the crowd as he prepared to perform.

Video footage from the concert shows Gaga helping Cooper get ready to sing, giving him a kiss on the cheek before he sat down.

Photos

Lady Gaga's Las Vegas Residency Looks

As Cooper sang, Gaga knelt beside him, putting her arms on his leg.

After Cooper finished his solo, Gaga got up and began her part of the song on the piano. As the song continued, Cooper and Gaga looked at each other warmly as they sang. Towards the end of the song, Cooper sat down next to Gaga and wrapped his arm around her waist.

In just a few hours, the duo is likely to walk the red carpet at the 2019 SAG Awards, where there film is nominated for multiple awards.

Take a look at the video above to see Gaga and Cooper sing "Shallow" in Las Vegas!

Watch E! News Monday, Jan. 28, for more coverage from the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Bradley Cooper , Lady Gaga , Sightings , Music , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Mindy Kaling, 2019 Sundance Film Festival

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Black Eyed Peas, apl.de.ap, will.i.am, Taboo

Whoops! Instagram Didn't Recognize Will.i.am Is in the Black Eyed Peas

Adele, Simon Konecki

Adele Enjoys a Date Night With Her Husband at Elton John's Concert

Vanessa Hudgens Explains Why "Rent: Live" Is "Relevant"

Backstreet Boys

Multiple Lawsuits, a Fake Rivalry and a Surprising Ryan Gosling Connection: 20 Secrets About the Backstreet Boys You Probably Forgot

"Rent: Live" Stars Discuss How They Fell In Love With the Musical

Noah Centineo

Noah Centineo Will Melt Your Heart With His Directorial Debut

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.